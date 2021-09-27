Indiana pair advance to WPIAL golf finals
BELLE VERNON — Indiana sophomores Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd extended their individual golf season Monday by qualifying for the WPIAL championships.
Martineau shot a 78 to comfortably make the field, and Todd squeezed in with an 82 in the 18-hole event at Willowbrook Golf Course.
Seventy-two golfers qualified from sectional tournaments last week, and 36 advanced to the finals.
Martineau “played solid golf tee to green,” Indiana coach Matt Reed said. He shot a 39 on the front nine and matched that on the back.
Todd “needed to work a little harder to punch his ticket to the finals,” Reed said. Todd struggled on the front nine, shooting a 7-over-par 43. He then played the first seven holes of the back nine at even par but finished with a bogey and double bogey for a 39.
He then had to sit and wait for 45 minutes for the remaining groups to finish. He finished one stroke ahead of the final qualifying spot, which was determined in a playoff.
The WPIAL championships are set for Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Nemacolin Country Club. The top 14 players advance to the state tournament.
Players from Northern Cambria, River Valley and West Shamokin are playing in the District 6 Class 2A championships at Scotch Valley Country Club today.
Scardina ties record in IUP’s victory
Hannah Scardina, a sophomore at IUP and an Indiana High School graduate, scored four goals to pace the Crimson Hawks in a 5-3 win over Pitt Johnstown in a women’s soccer match at the South Campus Field on Saturday.
Scardina’s four goals tied an IUP single-game record equaled three times, the last coming in 2019 from current teammate Mahogany Willis. The record was originally set by Erin Falce against Penn State Altoona in 2004 and tied by Sarah Romasco against Clarion in 2006.
The offensive explosion came at a good time for the Crimson Hawks, who had not scored in their previous three outings. IUP improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Scardina used her speed on each of her goals, most coming on breakaways or one-on-one opportunities with the goalie. Her first score came in the 16th minute and was almost immediately followed by a score by Kristen Finnerty to make it 2-0 minutes later.
Scardina achieved a hat trick in the first half, adding goals in the 24th and 27th minutes, as IUP took a 4-0 lead into the break.
After a UPJ goal early in the second half, Scardina posted her record-tying score in the 80th minute to get the differential back to four.
IUP sweeps ITA singles, doubles titles
MILLERSVILLE — It was quite a day for the IUP women’s tennis program as Crimson Hawks won the singles and doubles titles at the ITA Atlantic Region Championships on Monday.
Senior Karolin Kirchtag was the biggest winner, taking home the singles crown in addition to partnering with sophomore Katy Graydon for the doubles title.
The titles were historically significant in their own right as they marked the first ITA regional championships under veteran coach Larry Peterson — and believed to be the first in program history.
The doubles title held even more historical significance as it was an all-IUP finale: Kirchtag and Graydon went up against teammates Natasha Munday and Joanna Stralka, guaranteeing a Crimson Hawks victory. Kirchtag and Graydon went the distance to win, taking down their teammates 12-10 in a tiebreaker.
After a short break, teammates became opponents as Kirchtag and Graydon faced each other in the first of two singles semifinals. Kirchtag again had to go extra to win, defeating Graydon 6-1, 0-6, 10-7 in a tiebreaker.
Kirchtag’s opponent in the final was Lois Page of Slippery Rock, who had just come off a two-set semifinals win. And yet again Kirchtag put in extra work, rallying to defeat Page 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-6 in the tiebreak to complete her run.
Kirchtag, the No. 6-seeded player in the singles draw, finished with a combined 10-0 record, recording five wins in each the singles and doubles brackets. She posted three singles wins over seeded opponents, including a quarterfinal victory over No. 1 seed Prinkle Singh of Charleston.
IUP plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference individual championships this weekend at Bloomsburg.
Indiana falls in tennis match
PITTSBURGH — Indiana dropped a 4-1 decision to North Catholic in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match Monday and was eliminated from playoff contention.
The bright spot, according to Indiana coach Phil Palko, was the continued strong play of sophomore Anna Buterbaugh, who disposed of North Catholic’s Annabelle Pawlowica in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 2 singles.
“Anna has embraced the challenge of moving up to No. 2 singles this year and should be in line to move up to No. 1 singles next year,” Palko said. “She’s a fierce competitor and really takes the approach that she can outwork just about any opponent.”
Indiana plays at Windber today.
Indiana boys shut out Armstrong
KITTANNING — Indiana defeated Armstrong, 5-0, in a WPIAL Seciton 1-AAA boys’ soccer game Monday.
Isaac Myers scored a goal and had two assists, and Lee Rosenberger, Russell Crane, Kaeden Parks and Ash Lockard each scored a goal. Vince Belice added an assist.
Ethan Kutz and Alex Bauer split time in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 2-0, with Caiden Cardelli scoring both goals. Wesley Bennett and Alejandro Sanchez each had an assist.
Indiana (5-6, 4-5 section) plays at Mars on Saturday.
Apollo-Ridge romps to soccer win
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge romped past winless Ligonier Valley, 9-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-A girls’ soccer match Saturday.
Paige Crawford poured in three goals and Maggie Schuffert and Jaden Mull had two apiece for the Vikings. Sidney Durancik and Cassidy Ryan each scored once.
Jessica Ross dished out three assists.
Sydney McCray made two saves in goals.
Apollo-Ridge (3-2) plays host to Serra Catholic today.
Indiana takes first, second at meet
Indiana took first place in a tiebreaker in the junior high division in the Crimson Hawk Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Kaiden Branan posted a fourth-place time of 12 minutes, 5 seconds to lead Indiana to the title. He was followed by Jacob Neal and Madden McCabe. The tiebreaker counted the sixth-place runner for each team, and Joshua Reed decided it for Indiana.
The Indiana girls took second. Chloe Hain placed fourth overall at 13:11 and was followed by Addison Fry and Claire Stanley. Second place went to a tiebreaker, Lyla Pangonis decided it in Indiana’s favor.
Indiana takes season opener on ice
DELMONT — Indiana tied Penn-Trafford, 4-4, in a middle school hockey game Wednesday at Palmer Imaging Arena.
Brady Oakes, Ryan Bell, Tyler Yount and Keegan Graham each scored a goal for Indiana. Garrett Goodrich, Spencer Hillsberry and Jackson Albert each had an assist.
Jacob Wood played in goal and made 15 saves.
Indiana is off until an Oct. 21 game against Latrobe at Nevin Arena.