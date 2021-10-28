The Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend marks the final week of the regular-season.
There are still things on the line on Friday, but much has been decided in terms of District 6 playoff berths.
On Saturday night, Cambria Heights, the Heritage newcomer and conference champion, plays Windber, the West-PAC champion, in the Appalachian Bowl at Penns Manor at 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the Friday matchups, beginning with the second-place matchup and continuing through the eighth-place matchup. United, which finished ninth in the Heritage Conference, has no corrssponding opponent in the WestPAC.
BERLIN (7-2) at HOMER-CENTER (7-2): Homer-Center, which has its seven-game winning streak snapped in a non-conference loss to Muncy, can still claim the top seed in District 6 Class 1A with a win and a Juniata Valley loss to Southern Huntingdon (6-3). Regardless, the Wildcats have secured a first-round bye and a second-round home game.
Berlin lost to first-place Winder (20-6) and is coming off a 35-16 loss to Southern Huntingdon.
Pace Prosser has passed for1,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Mountaineers have rushed for 1,596 yards, with four backs registered 239 yards or more.
Homer-Center has rushed for 249 yards per game. Collin Troup has 1,015 yards and 16 touchdowns.
PORTAGE (6-2) at RIVER VALLEY (7-2): River Valley needs a win and a Richland loss to Central Cambria (4-5) to get a home game in Class 2A.
Portage has secured a first-round bye in Class 1A. The Mustangs started 6-0 before dropping their past two games, to second-place Berlin (29-22) and first-place Windber (62-7).
River Valley ended a two-game losing streak, which came against first-place Cambria Heights and second-place Homer-Center, with a win at Northern Cambria last week.
Both teams are run-heavy. Portage’s Oren Heidler and Jon Wolford have combined for 1,242 rushing yards.
River Valley’s Angelo Bartolini leads the area in rushing with 1,144 yards in seven games. Quarterback Braden Staats leads the area in passing efficiency but has only 76 attempts.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY (5-3) at WEST SHAMOKIN (5-4): This is a rematch game that likely will determine which team will stay home for the first round of the playoffs and which will hit the road in Class 1A.
Conemaugh Valley whipped West Shamokin, 62-12, on Oct. 15, which came a week after West Shamokin hung 70 points on Penns Manor and a week before the Wolves scored 44 on Marion Center in a big win.
This is run vs. pass. Conemaugh Valley rushed for 493 yards in that Oct. 15 romp. The Blue Jays average 336 rushing yards per game. They have attempted only 29 passes.
West Shamokin averages 237 passing yards and 93 rushing yards per game.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (3-4) at PURCHASE LINE (4-5): Purchase Line needs a win to get a home game in the playoffs and reverse its recent fortunes.
The Red Dragons started 4-1 but have lost four straight, with three of the losses coming to the top teams in the conference.
Conemaugh Township’s three wins have come against the teams than sit below them in the conference. Quarterback Tanner Shirley has passed for nearly 1,500 yards. The Indians have rushed for only 617 yards.
NORTH STAR (3-5) at MARION CENTER (4-5): Marion Center sits in 11th place in a field that takes eight teams so the Stingers need a win and some help from the teams that sit above them in the rankings.
Marion Center won two straight after dropping four in a row, with the wins coming over the bottom two teams in the conference. The Stingers are coming off a 44-31 loss to West Shamokin.
North Star’s wins came against teams with a combined three wins. The Cougars are balanced. The have passed 139 times for 966 yards and rushed 228 times for 1,025 yards.
BLACKLICK VALLEY (1-8) at PENNS MANOR (3-6): Penns Manor has taken care of business late in the season to stay out of the conference basement and run its area-record streak for district playoff appearances to 14.
Blacklick Valley’s lone win came over winless Meyersdale.
MEYERSDALE (0-9) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (1-8): Northern Cambria has a chance to finish on a high note. The Colts’ lone win came over winless United on a last-second field goal.
Meyersdale has been shut out three times and held to one touchdown once.