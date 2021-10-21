The Heritage Conference champion has been determined, with the newcomer, Cambria Heights, claiming the title last week, but there’s plenty hanging in the balance for teams this weekend — and next weekend in the crossover series with the WestPAC.
Here’s a quick look at Friday’s games.
MARION CENTER (4-4) at WEST SHAMOKIN (4-4): Marion Center really needs this game. The Stingers are sitting in ninth place in Class 2A, which takes only eight teams to the playoffs.
Marion Center’s promising season melted during a four-game losing streak, but the Stingers have the chance to regain some momentum and perhaps spring an upset if they reach the postseason.
West Shamokin got pounded last week by a mediocre team, and Marion Center certainly has the tools to do some damage. The Wolves are going to make the Class 1A playoffs, but they need a strong finish to open at home.
RIVER VALLEY (6-2) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (1-7): River Valley, coming off consecutive losses, needs to regain its momentum after stalling last week against unbeaten Cambria Heights. A home playoff game hangs in the balance, and the Panthers are going to face a good team next week in the crossover series.
Angelo Bartolini, returning last week after a one-week injury absence, was held out of the end zone for the first time this season — he did throw a touchdown pass on an option play — so it’s obvious the Panthers have to get that run game back in gear.
Northern Cambria can’t make the Class 2A playoffs.
PENNS MANOR (2-6) at UNITED (0-8): Two teams that have battled low numbers square off.
Penns Manor is going to continue that unprecedented run of postseason appearances thanks to last week’s win over Northern Cambria and that overtime thriller against a five-win Southern Huntingdon team six weeks ago. The Comets probably won’t reap those postseason rewards this year, but with only two seniors on the roster, every extra game is huge.
United, despite its record, doesn’t roll over for anyone. The Lions can’t gain enough points to reach the postseason, but they will put up a fight.
PURCHASE LINE (4-4) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (8-0): Purchase Line might not spring an upset, but the Red Dragons need a good showing against the conference champion because more tough opponents are waiting in the postseason. That’s going to be a struggle against the area leader in defense, which shut down River Valley last week after the opening possession of the game.
Cambria Heights is looking to get its offense back on track after coming up empty in the second half last week.