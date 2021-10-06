A look at Friday’s games in the Heritage Conference.
PENNS MANOR (1-5) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (6-0): Cambria Heights, the preseason favorite in the Heritage Conference, has been untouchable, although the Highlanders have allowed 39 points in wins over West Shamokin and Marion Center after recording three straight shutouts.
Penns Manor can hope the Highlanders will get caught looking ahead to next week’s trip to River Valley.
MARION CENTER (2-4) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (1-5): Marion Center needs something to cure its ills, and that chance comes against a team coming off a COVID forfeit.
The Stingers have lost four straight while allowing 39.8 points per game, and Northern Cambria’s lone win came over winless United on a field goal on the final play of the game. The Colts haven’t played since gaining a little momentum with that last-second win.
For Marion Center quarterback Ty Ryen has hooked up with Brady Tonkin and T.J. Lynn a combined 52 times, accounting for all but 15 completions.
CURWENSVILLE (3-3) at PURCHASE LINE (4-2): Both teams are coming off disappointing weeks. Purchase Line let River Valley get away in the second half, and Curwensville didn’t play, forfeiting to Bellwood-Antis due to a COVID issue.
The Golden Tide are pass-heavy, with junior quarterback Dan McGarry going 95-for-159 for 1,352 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Top-target Ty Terry has 42 receptions for 691 yards and six touchdowns. Two others have more than 20 catches.
Purchase Line, of course, is run-heavy but has its best passing game in recent memory with sophomore John Elick under center. Mello Sanchez is a big-play threat on offense, defense and special teams.
WEST SHAMOKIN (3-3) at UNITED (0-6): Records can be deceiving.
West Shamokin has played only four games, and the Wolves’ record reflects two forfeits, one in their favor and one against. Quarterback Bo Swartz has passed for 1,054 yards and had a hand in 15 of his team’s 17 touchdowns, with 10 passing and five receiving.
United ended its scoreless streak of 15 quarters two weeks ago and scored twice each against Northern Cambria and Portage.