WEST SHAMOKIN (2-1) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (4-0): West Shamokin’s defense was torn up by Homer-Center’s evolving offense last week, and Friday the Wolves face the top-ranked defensive team in the conference.
Cambria Heights, in its first year in the conference, leads the ranks in rushing defense (27.8 yards per game), passing defense (30.5), total defense (58.2) and scoring defense (3.5 points per game).
Granted, three of those wins have come over Northern Bedford (1-3), United (0-4) and Northern Cambria (0-4) following a season-opening win over Homer-Center (3-1), which was shut out in the first half and scored 14 points in the second half in a 23-14 loss. Since then, Cambria Heights has recorded three straight shutouts.
The Highlanders should get a good test from West Shamokin’s offense, quarterback Bo Swartz in particular. He has passed for an area-high 878 yards and eight touchdowns in three games.
West Shamokin’s issue has been the running game, which has accounted for only 66.3 yards per game.
MARION CENTER (2-2) at HOMER-CENTER (3-1): Two teams going in opposite directions square off in a game that is important in the conference and District 6 playoff picture.
Homer-Center has won three straight following a season-opening loss to conference-leading Cambria Heights, and the Wildcats have put up more than 40 points in their past two games.
Marion Center followed its 2-0 start with consecutive losses to River Valley in a 34-28 thriller and Purchase Line in a 49-13 blowout.
UNITED (0-4) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (0-4): Someone will crawl out of the conference basement in this one in a matchup of teams short on experience and depth.
Northern Cambria jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Conemaugh Valley last week but ran out of steam.
United has struggled to get any steam going and hasn’t scored in 15 quarters spanning four games. The Lions’ lone touchdown of the season came in the opener against River Valley.
PENNS MANOR (1-3) at PURCHASE LINE (3-1): Purchase Line has reversed its early-season fortunes, getting out of the gate quickly and winning three of their first four games.
The Red Dragons, though, have struggled at times. They barely topped winless Northern Cambria (20-14) in their opener and sandwiched a 22-14 loss to West Shamokin between convincing wins over United and Marion Center.
Penns Manor, another of the conference’s inexperienced teams, claimed its lone win two weeks ago in a thriller over Southern Huntingdon (39-38, OT). The Comets have allowed 50 or more points twice, 41 once and 30 in regulation of their win.
RIVER VALLEY (3-0) at CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (1-2): Indiana County’s newest team takes its show on the road outside the conference to take on the WestPAC’s Conemaugh Township.
While the Panthers have reeled off three straight wins while averaging 46.3 points per game behind Angelo Bartolini, the area’s leading rusher with healthy numbers of 599 yards on only 49 carries for an average of 12.2 yards per attempt. He has scored 12 touchdowns, with one coming on an interception return.
Conemaugh Township had a game canceled against Conemaugh Valley and has losses to good Portage (42-35) and Berlin (42-21), with the lone win coming over North State (21-20).
The Indians rely heavily on quarterback Tanner Shirley, who is 55-for-99 for 837 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has team highs of 168 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries.