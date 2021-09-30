A look at the other matchups, in addition to Purchase Line at River Valley, in Heritage Conference football this week.
CAMBRIA HIEGHTS (5-0) at MARION CENTER (2-4): This looked like a much more attractive matchup before Marion Center trudged through the gauntlet of River Valley, Purchase Line and Homer-Center.
At the outset of the season, this looked like it might be Marion Center’s big chance to make a statement, avenge last year’s blowout loss in the playoffs and make a run down the stretch toward a conference title and high seed in the playoffs. Much of that has fallen by the wayside, and the Stingers are trying to avoid a fourth straight loss and a stretch run just to make it into the district playoffs.
Cambria Heights, the preseason choice to win the conference, is cruising. The Highlanders, quite notably, throttled then-unbeaten Marion Center in last year’s playoffs. What they haven’t done yet is run the gauntlet of Purchase Line and River Valley, and maybe they were fortunate to face a retooled Homer-Center team right off the bat. Regardless, the task probably won’t be overwhelming for a program that is used to facing the best in the Altoona and Johnstown area.
HOMER-CENTER (4-1) at PENNS MANOR (1-4): While Homer-Center is on a four-game winning streak and looking to shore up things, Penns Manor just doesn’t have the numbers to surround a handful of talented players.
Homer-Center, coming off last week’s win over Marion Center in a perennially tough matchup, is looking to take the next step before its stretch run, which begins with River Valley (5-0) and is followed by Purchase Line (4-1) before a non-conference home game with Muncy (4-1).
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (1-4) at WEST SHAMOKIN (2-3): West Shamokin, which knocked off Purchase Line, didn’t have the steam to keep up with Homer-Center and Cambria Heights. Now the Wolves are looking to start the second half with a win to set up a run toward a district playoff berth.
Northern Cambria is coming off last week’s last-second win over United in a matchup of previously winless teams. The Colts can be dangerous, but they might have trouble keeping track of West Shamokin’s passing game.
UNITED (1-4) at PORTAGE (5-0): The first quarter against River Valley in the opener and the first half against Conemaugh Valley a couple weeks ago shows United is a capable team. The Lions, given their low numbers, have trouble sustaining it for four quarters at a time.
Now they get the task of facing Portage, one of the top programs in District 6 and next year’s newcomer in the conference.