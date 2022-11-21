Often a big stage can feel a lot bigger when you’re a sophomore.
Not for Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm.
The 6-foot wide receiver/free safety reeled in two beautiful touchdown passes from senior quarterback Owen Bougher and added 11 tackles on defense as the Colts defeated Penns Manor, 12-6, on Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park for the District 6 Class 1A football championship.
Dumm has been an integral part of what has become a storybook season for Northern Cambria. The sophomore is the Heritage Conference’s second-best receiver behind teammate Peyton Myers (1,021 yards) with 634 yards on 38 grabs, including five for 81 yards against the Comets in the title match. He stacked up 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Cambria Heights in the district semifinals. His 12 total touchdowns make Dumm the Colts’ second-leading scorer.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Dumm
Siblings: Lakyn, 26, and Camryn, 20
Pets: Dogs Bear, Cooper, Zeke
Plans after high school: Undecided
Hobbies: Traveling, hunting, fishing, basketball
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Chicken and mashed potatoes
Food you refuse to eat: Ranch
Favorite video game: “Hunter: Call of the Wild”
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? Instagram
Favorite sport: Basketball or football depending on which season it is.
When and why did you start playing football? I started playing in fourth grade. I grew up watching football and loved to play in the yard.
Pregame rituals or superstitions? Not really
Biggest inspiration: Growing up around my family and cousins, who all loved to play sports.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “A Warrior’s Call” by Volbeat
Favorite part of competing: Being part of a team and working hard to achieve my goals.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Northern Cambria: That putting in hard work pays off.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Respect for other people.
Favorite place to compete: Duffy Daugherty Stadium
Favorite memory from this season so far: Beating Cambria Heights twice.
What was it like to win the district championship? It was amazing being there with my team and all the community coming out and supporting us.
How are you preparing for the state playoffs? Hard work, watching film and practicing.