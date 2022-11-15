It was quite the season for the Homer-Center’s girls’ volleyball team. Make that quite the past two seasons.
Back-to-back Heritage Conference championships, District 6 Class 1A championship game appearances and state playoff berths? Check, check and check.
The Wildcats fell to Maplewood on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals, but not before impressively sweeping previously unbeaten Frazier in the first round.
A major key to Homer-Center’s success over the season was Meegan Williams, a junior outside hitter who frequently earned the compliment of being named the best in the Heritage Conference.
For good reason, too. Williams tallied 76 kills in the playoffs, including a 23-kill game against Portage in the District 6 semifinals. She also added 19 digs versus the Mustangs, making her a threat on offense and defense.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Travis and Sherri Williams
Siblings: Logan, 22, and Gillian, 19
Pets: Two dogs, Peighton and Adleigh, and a cat, Chloe
Plans after high school: Play college volleyball if possible and pursue nursing.
Hobbies outside volleyball: Hanging with friends and volunteering for school clubs.
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Food you refuse to eat: Oysters
Favorite video game: Madden
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Volleyball, because I always feel confident and pumped up every time I play. I am very passionate about it, and I love the sport.
When and why did you start playing volleyball? I started in sixth grade when my mom started a club team with me and my friends. I started out not super-interested but grew such a love for it throughout the years.
Pregame rituals or superstitions? I always pray before every game, and me and my teammates meditate together.
Biggest inspiration: My biggest inspiration is my mom. She is the hardest worker I know, and I aspire to be as loving and successful as she is.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? My song would be “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe, because it holds a lot of memories with me and my team, and it gets me hyped up!
Favorite part of competing? Building up momentum and getting super-hyped with your team during big games.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Homer-Center: That you can do anything you put your mind to even when no one else thinks you can.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: A good attitude is what makes a player even better. No matter what, keep your head up.
Where is your favorite place to compete? The one and only HomerDome.
What has been your favorite memory from this season? Being able to be back-to-back Heritage Conference champions and making school history in the state playoffs.
What was it like to play in the state tournament and make a deep playoff run? It felt so amazing. We felt very accomplished, and we knew our hard work paid off. We made school history, and I’m so grateful to be a part of the team to do it.