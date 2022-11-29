Senior John Zemrose chose a good year to start football.
Zemrose joined Northern Cambria’s football team for his senior season and became an integral part of a gritty group of Colts who broke records and wrote their names in the school’s history books with the program’s first District 6 championship.
The 6-foot-2 defensive end and middle linebacker had 20 tackles during Northern Cambria’s playoff run, including six against rival Cambria Heights in the quarter- finals. He added two sacks in the postseason, with one coming against Penns Manor in the district title game. Over the course of the season, he had 62 total tackles.
In a 42-7 loss to Canton in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals on Saturday, Zemrose even got to make a bit of a splash on offense. He collected a handoff from fellow senior Colton Paronish on a reverse play on third-and-8 with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter and carried it 26 yards to set up first-and-goal.
Zemrose assisted Northern Cambria in holding opponents to 18.9 points and 234 yards per game as the area’s second-stingiest defense this season while also creating space and time for the Colts to put up 315.4 yards and 26.5 points a game on offense.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Pam and John Zemrose
Plans after high school: Attend Saint Francis for a degree in engineering
Hobbies outside football: Hunting and fishing
Favorite school subject: History
Food you refuse to eat: Sushi
Favorite video game: “Hunter: Call of the Wild”
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Football because of the atmosphere
When and why did you start playing football? This year is my first year playing football.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: None
Who is your biggest inspiration? My family.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Must Be Nice” by Nickleback
Favorite part of competing? Reaching the goals that are set.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Northern Cambria: Work for what you want.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To have fun.
Where is your favorite place to compete? Duffy Daugherty Stadium
If you could play any other position on the team, what would it be and why? Running back, so I could score a touchdown.
Favorite memory from this season? Winning the district title.
Describe the experience of competing in the state playoffs: Challenging, because you play schools that you don’t know.
What was it like to be part of a historic team for the program? It’s a great feeling. To be able to say that I was a part of this team will be something that I will cherish forever.