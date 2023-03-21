knapp 3-20-23

Dave Keith displayed a nice wild brown trout caught and released on a backwoods outing.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Trout season opens in just a couple short weeks, an annual event that ushers millions of anglers to the water.

For many, this means a trip to a freshly stocked stream or lake. But that’s not the only option. Pennsylvania boasts miles upon miles of streams supporting wild trout, many of which flow through publicly owned lands where access is not an issue.

Tags