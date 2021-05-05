John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday.
Means (4-0) struck out 12. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.
Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.
Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit.
Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns.
Means joined a no-hit club that consists of gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14. In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season.
Baltimore’s previous no-hitter came on July 13, 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined for a 2-0 victory at Oakland.
Means had plenty of offensive support. D.J. Stewart and Ramón Urias both had RBI singles against Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning. Pat Valaika hit a solo home run off Kikuchi (1-2) in the sixth and Trey Mancini provided a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning.
REDS 1, WHITE SOX 0: Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured his left thumb in the Reds’ victory over Chicago.
Votto was hit by Dallas Keuchel’s pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer. Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month.
Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half.
Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings.
Liam Hendriks (1-1) lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent. Lucas Sims (1-1) got the victory.
CARDINALS 4-1, METS 1-7: Tomás Nido hit a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar added a solo shot and an RBI single, powering New York over St. Louis for a doubleheader split.
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the NL Central-leading Cardinals (19-13).
St. Louis won the opener 4-1 as Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer off Marcus Stroman. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley (3-0), Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.
In the opener, Stroman (3-3) lost his third straight start, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.
PHILLIES 5, BREWERS 4: Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and Philadelphia beat Milwaukee for its third straight win.
The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0.
Enyel De Los Santos — on the lineup card for this one — left two runners stranded to end the eighth. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 11/3 scoreless innings for the win.
Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.
Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single in Colorado’s victory over San Francisco.
Gray (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts. Daniel Bard worked a shaky ninth for his third save.
Brandon Crawford continued his hot hitting against the Rockies with a two-run homer in the second inning. Crawford is 10 for 23 with four homers, six walks and 10 RBIs in eight games against Colorado this season.
Giants starter Logan Webb (1-3) was the loser.
Darin Ruf hit a two-run homer for San Francisco.
BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 3: Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta’s third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat Washington.
Fried (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring.
Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start, replacing the injured Travis d’Arnaud at catcher.
By taking the first two games of this series, the Braves have won seven of nine at Washington dating to last season, when they won their third straight NL East title.
Washington’s Trea Turner hit his team-leading seventh homer, a two-run drive in the eighth inning off Josh Tomlin. A.J. Minter loaded the bases with two outs but got Victor Robles to pop out, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.
Yan Gomes homered off Fried in the fourth.
MARLINS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Adam Duvall hit his fifth home run and finished with four RBIs, Miguel Rojas scored three times and five Miami pitchers scattered five hits to lead the Marlins over Arizona.
Duvall connected for a three-run homer in a four-run second off Luke Weaver (1-3), Duvall’s first home run in 19 games.
Rojas was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Miami, which remained under .500 at 13-16 but is the only team in the NL East to have outscored opponents. Of the Marlins’ plus-18 differential, 14 was in the two games of this series, which began with 9-3 victory.
Jordan Holloway (1-0), the second Marlins pitcher in a bullpen game, allowed two hits and struck out three in three innings. Ross Detwiler opened by striking out the side in the first and retired all six batters he faced.
Weaver was tagged for six runs and six hits in four innings.
Nick Ahmed had two hits and reached base three times. Arizona had homered in 15 straight games, the longest streak in the majors this season.
YANKEES 6, ASTROS 3: Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and New York beat Houston for its fifth straight victory.
With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won for the 10th time in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this season.
Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz had back-to-back RBI doubles off Jordan Montgomery in a three-run fourth that gave Houston a 3-2 lead. But the Yankees rallied with two outs and none on in the fifth, and Stanton tied it when he greeted Ryne Stanek with an RBI double.
This is Houston’s first visit to Yankee Stadium since the team’s 2017-18 illegal sign-stealing scam was exposed after the 2019 season. A crowd of 9,895 limited by the pandemic called Alex Bregman and other Astros cheaters throughout the night, but the venom and vitriol seemed to be dialed down a bit from the series opener Tuesday.
Jonathan Loaisiga (3-1) pitched a hitless eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save. Of his 33 outs this season, 23 are on strikeouts.
RANGERS 3, TWINS 1: Hyeon-Jong Yang made his first major league start after 14 years in the Korea Baseball Organization, getting Texas off to a strong start in a win over Minnesota.
Yang, the former KBO MVP, struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and eight overall in 31/3 innings. Making a spot start after two relief appearances earlier this season, Yang gave up four hits.
John King (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Yang, giving up just two hits in 22/3 innings. Ian Kennedy notched his ninth save.
Nate Lowe had a pair of hits and scored a run for Texas, who won for the fourth time in five games. The Rangers scored their runs on a fielder’s choice, wild pitch and sacrifice fly.
Lewis Thorpe (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits in five innings in his return to Minnesota.
Mitch Garver homered for Minnesota’s lone run.
Yang, 33, won the regular-season MVP and Korean Series MVP in 2017, leading the Kia Tigers to the KBO championship. He was a two-time ERA leader in the league and twice won the Choi Dong-won award, the Korean equivalent to the Cy Young award.
INDIANS 5, ROYALS 4: Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending Cleveland to a victory over Kansas City.
Naylor greeted Wade Davis (0-1) with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer. Nick Wittgren (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.
Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.
Indians ace Shane Bieber allowed four runs, three earned, and nine hits in six innings. He struck out nine to extend his major league record to 19 straight games with at least eight Ks.
Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer permitted three runs and four hits in 52/3 innings.