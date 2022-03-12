Baseball is back — at least for five more years.
Major League Baseball’s first lockout in 27 years came to an end Thursday as MLB Players’ Association and owners reached an agreement on the 99th day of negotiations.
A deal was made for a new
collective bargaining agreement, but baseball’s root problems remain intact.
The competitive balance tax will act as a de facto salary cap to keep big-market teams like the New York Yankees and Los
Angeles Dodgers in check, but does nothing to prevent teams like Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay from continuing to pocket
revenue without investing in quality lineups.
Designated hitters will be
introduced into the National League, but the emphasis on power hitters that slow down the game will remain.
A full 162-game season will happen, but each will still last a grueling three-plus hours.
It’s a deal that all eight
members of the players’
association executive board, including Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien, voted against; but the 30 team representatives voted 26-4 in favor.
The details of the deal won’t really affect the average baseball fan, who is most likely just happy to see opening day happen on April 7 and not in June or July.
Baseball is always better than no baseball, especially as rumors of the sport dying run rampant.
While MLB attendance dropped 14 percent from 2007 to 2019, the league still
generated $10.7 billion in
revenue that
season.
Baseball remains
profitable and, as easy as it is to pledge a
personal boycott when business takes over the love of the game, fans always find their way back to the ballpark no matter their gripes with the sport itself.
Baseball isn’t dying, but it is boring.
The sport is bogged down by unwritten rules and a lack of interest that make it borderline unbearable and unsustainable in the long run.
According to a 2020 Morning Consult survey, only 53 percent of the 1,000 Gen Zers — those born between 1997 and 2012 —
considered themselves sports fans, compared to 63 percent of U.S. adults and 69 percent of
millennials.
Of the 12 sports leagues
included in the survey, MLB ranked sixth with Gen Zers and second among all adults who identified as either “avid” or “casual” fans for each sport. NFL, NBA, college football, Esports and college basketball all ranked above baseball in that
demographic.
This demographic is important because those are the fans who grow the game.
They grow up playing the sport or watching on TV, they buy
tickets and merchandise, they create memories that make them fans for life.
Then, they pass it along to the next generation to repeat the cycle.
As the interest in this core demographic dwindles, the fate of the game becomes unclear and the league is doing nothing to prevent its own demise.
What do the five more popular leagues have that MLB does not?
The NFL and NBA turn their games into spectacles with
cheerleaders and concerts and heightened crowd engagement.
College football and college basketball have shorter schedules that make each game impactful to the overall season, along with postseason systems that pull fans into the action with brackets and Bowl games.
Esports is shiny and new, built off the backs of GenZers who brought the niche sport into the realm of professional athletics.
Baseball isn’t shiny or new, it has such a long season that a Wednesday afternoon game in June carries little weight and the sport isn’t allowed to be a spectacle.
A bat flip gets you hit by a pitch on your next at-bat. Bunting to break up a no-hitter is frowned upon. Stealing a base when your team is way ahead labels you disrespectful.
The game is lackluster at best.
Fans are meant to sit through three hours of the same formulaic game of power hitters and defensive shifts that keep the ball in play for just short amounts of time.
The new CBA does nothing to help any of the fundamental issues that plague MLB.
It’s important to fight for younger players’ earnings and protect them from service-time manipulation by ownership. The draft lottery has good intentions of holding teams that consistently tank seasons without investing it back into the player payroll responsible. They kept the playoff expansion to 12 teams to still keep the postseason race relevant.
But casual fans don’t care as much about financial figures on the inside of the deal; they care about the product on the field. The players and owner fought for themselves, not for the fans.
MLB is lucky that baseball fans are loyal. The sport isn’t a business to them; it’s a passion and a tradition.
The beauty of post-game fireworks at PNC Park during a warm summer night in July will always trump the disappointment of watching the Pirates lose ball game after ball game.
Baseball is back with all the same problems we’ll talk about in five years.