Sometimes bass are in a chasing mood, sometimes they are not, circumstances that can change not only on a daily basis but an hourly one as well. Seasonally, this is particularly evident during the early part of summer, when bass are transitioning from the recent spawning period and moving toward habitat that suits their current needs. Naturally, environmental conditions factor in, with bass tending to be more aggressive during stable weather, and not so much following a significant cold front. Also, bass behavior in a natural lake can differ from that in a reservoir or river.
We all have our favorite ways of catching bass, ones based largely on what’s produced for us in the past. But it pays to go into each day with an open mind, letting the fish tell us what they want, rather than stubbornly sticking to a preferred approach when it’s not working.
Since one must first find fish to catch fish, from an efficiency standpoint it’s a sound strategy to begin your day with faster presentations that rapidly cover the water — taking the bass’ pulse, you might say. This includes the use of jerkbaits, crankbaits, swimbaits and topwaters.
During the early part of the summer, when bass are likely shifting from spawning habitat to summer haunts, you’re more likely to experience the “here today, gone tomorrow” phenomenon. By mid-summer bass will likely be set up in general areas where they will remain until fall approaches, comparatively reducing the search component a bit.
Both suspending hard jerkbaits and soft jerkbaits share the ability to not only cover water quickly but to inspire strikes from bass, the latter a result of the tantalizing stop-and-go way they are worked.
Consider a shallow, sand/gravel flat that extends from the shoreline out to the inside edge of a weedbed in 6 feet of water, a common scenario on natural lakes and clear-water reservoirs with stable levels. By holding the boat a cast’s distance from shore, you can work a jerkbait from the bank to the boat, combing the gravel flat for post-spawn bass still milling around the area. Also, by firing casts out from the boat you can work the zone between the tops of the weeds and the surface, covering another potential feeding area, a likely area when bass are feeding on weed-related forage like small sunfish.
It’s wise to employ both hard and soft jerkbaits as each has select attributes. Hard jerkbaits tend to hook “nippers” on the tail hook that would be missed on a soft jerkbait. They also suspend at a given level. Conversely, soft jerkbaits slowly sink, the rate of which is determined by the size hook and any additional weight (such as a keel-weighed swimbait hook). Thus, one can present not only a horizontal look with the bait, but a vertical one as well. Soft jerkbaits also function better around emerging weeds.
It’s worth noting that a prop style (example, Heddon Torpedo) or tail rotating (example, Whopper Plopper) surface lure is another excellent option when working such extensive flats where fish can be scattered. And while they don’t cover the water as fast, popper style topwaters like Rapala’s X-Rap Pop can elicit strikes from bass that ignore other options, an especially deadly tactic to use on post spawn bass holding close to the bank.
In a perfect world, bass would be active, consistently chasing down moving baits. But in the real world, anglers must often deal with less aggressive bass, ones put off by fishing pressure, unstable weather, and in some cases, excessive natural food supplies.
Bottom-oriented baits, or ones with laboriously slow sink rates, are often needed to trigger bass unwilling to respond to a faster, horizontal presentation. This is a more common occurrence during the early summer, when bass coming off the spawn are lethargic.
Finesse-sized baits like small tube jigs, hair jigs and downsized skirted jig/craw combos often excel when fished proximate to known spawning areas. Bites tend to be subtle, like what you might experience during the late fall when water temperatures are on the cold side of 50. Targeting gravel/sand flats of reservoirs or lakes, I work finesse jigs with a slow action that falls between a straight drag and a 9 o’clock to 11 o’clock jigging retrieve. You can’t cover the water quickly, but on the plus side when you’ve located a productive section of bank, it often remains so for two or three weeks.
Like all seasons, summertime bassin’ includes its particular set of challenges. But if you approach things from an aggressive and finesse perspective, you’ll be up for the test.