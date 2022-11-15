November is halfway over, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors.
Bear season opens Saturday and hunters across the state will hit the woods in search of their trophy. The bear is widespread across the state and nearly any private or public property could have activity.
With hibernation approaching, bears will focus heavily on food to add fat reserves. Locating thick cover in proximity to abundant food is a good place to start a bear hunt. Hunting pressure gets bears moving, and they are capable of traveling several miles with little trouble. Public ground allows greater numbers of hunters and consequently results in more bears on their feet.
While the odds of tagging a bruin are slim, the season offers an excellent opportunity to explore new woods.
With the approaching deer and turkey seasons, finding a hotspot for an upcoming hunt is a distinct possibility. Joining forces with others to drive or push bears is a popular method for hunting. Hunting with a group adds a unique dynamic to the hunt and enjoying other hunters’ company and success can be just as rewarding as making a harvest.
If one plans to hunt with others, wearing the required amount of fluorescent orange and preferably some extra makes for safe hunting. While it may seem obvious, leaving your favorite black hooded sweatshirt or jacket at home during the bear season would be wise.
Archery hunters have until the end of the week to arrow their deer with the last day of the season Friday.
The cold weather and breeding season make for a good combination to be in the deer woods. Focusing on doe bedding and feeding areas will often reveal buck cruising in search of their next estrus doe. When bucks are tending or pushing does, the hunting can be frustrating as deer sightings can be infrequent, and when they are seen they are either stationary or in motion.
Using cover and terrain with the wind in your favor can allow for a stalk on a buck locked down with a doe. Remaining undetected from the doe is the key to slipping in on a distracted buck as she is most likely to spot your movements. While seeing deer is relatively easy in this area, getting within range of them with archery equipment can be a tall task. This challenge to get up close and personal to deer is why so many enjoy the challenge of archery hunting.
While the archery season is soon to end, the regular firearms season will be here in no time, allowing another chance to notch a tag or two with extended range. Over the weekend, the approaching season was obvious as centerfire rifle shots could be heard throughout the day as hunters checked the zero of their big-game rifles.
After Christmas, archery season will reopen with flintlock muzzleloader giving archery stamp holders another chance to enjoy the woods.
Turkey season ended over the weekend, closing the door on many who had hoped to procure their Thanksgiving bird. In our area, the season will reopen Nov. 23-25, allowing one last chance at an organic butterball.
During my trips afield, turkeys stayed hidden, although other hunters I spoke with indicated an increase in sightings compared to years prior. Those hoping to bag their turkey should consider scouting to locate a flock and determine their favored food sources. Food is the focus of fall turkey, and if you find their cafeteria, you will be well on your way to having an encounter.