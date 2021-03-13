HERSHEY — Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty had an exciting ending to his successful senior season, and he celebrated his 18th birthday Friday with a medal at the state tournament.
Beatty (285 pounds) won by 4-2 decision in the second tiebreaker over Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart to place seventh at the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships at the Giant Center after dropping his first two bouts of the day.
“The seventh-place medal at states is a great birthday present for him,” Marion Center coach Chris Stewart said. “He should be happy. It’s something to be proud of. It wasn’t his best day obviously, and he was a little disappointed in that respect, but he still medaled and went out there and won his final match.”
Beatty, the area’s only athlete to advance to wrestle at states this year, finished the season 27-4. He repeated as the District 6 champion and entered the state tournament as Southwest Region champion and West Super Region runner-up.
Burkhart was the No. 4 seed out of the East.
After a scoreless first period in the seventh- and eighth-place match, Beatty chose the down position to start the second. He scored a reversal to take a 2-0 lead, but then allowed a reversal with 15 seconds left in the third period to send the match to overtime.
The score remained tied at 2 after the sudden victory period. Beatty scored another reversal in the first tiebreaker and was able to ride out Burkhart for the victory and his first state medal.
“He felt pretty good about it,” Stewart said. “It’s all on how you look at it. The kid who takes eighth at states and loses three straight matches, that stinks. But even just to be in the top eight in the state is still great, so it’s hard to lose, but it’s still a huge accomplishment. In the grand scheme of things, we were just glad to squeak out that win at the end and finish seventh.”
In the quarterfinals earlier in the day, Beatty lost to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, the third seed out of the East, by 7-2 decision. Beatty scored an escape late in the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but Ulrich had an escape, then got a takedown and back points for a 7-1 lead. Beatty escaped again late in the third to make it 7-2.
Beatty dropped into the consolation bracket and took on Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens in his second match of the day. Beatty took a 1-0 lead again with an escape in the second period. In the third, he was hit with a stall warning and then surrendered a point to Stephens when he was called for stalling again with four seconds left to send it to sudden victory. Stephens took Beatty down in the extra period for a 3-1 victory, sending him to the seventh- and eighth-place match.
“He just wasn’t wrestling on his game today,” Stewart said. “Now that everything played out, we probably should have been in for third and fourth. We got that stall late and ended up giving up a takedown, so that was kind of a heartbreaker there. But it was all done and over with, so all we could do was go out and win that last match. There are so many kids sitting at home right now that would give anything to place in the top eight in the state, so he had nothing to be ashamed of.”
Last week’s super regional was added to the slate this season to limit the number of participants at the state tournament due to COVID-19. The tournament also took place in just one day instead of over three days as in the past and was held in front of a limited crowd. Only eight wrestlers from the state — four from the West and four from the East — advanced to Hershey, but that meant each was guaranteed a medal.
Even though his second trip to the Giant Center didn’t end exactly the way Beatty wanted, winning his final match and placing at states was still some icing on the birthday cake.
“It was definitely a different setting,” Stewart said. “We’ve been down here several times with several different kids over the years, and most of the time you’re only wrestling one match a day. Today we had to come in at lunchtime, wrestle two matches then come back and wrestle tonight. It was weird, but that was the whole season. You never knew what was around the corner.
“I’m just glad these kids got to wrestle and that the parents and some fans were allowed to be there. We were so close to a full season, so it’d be great to get back to normal next year. Some of the kids weren’t as sharp as they should’ve been, but we were glad to be able to wrestle and come down here and go home with that medal.”