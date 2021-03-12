Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty will take on an opponent who also had only two losses in the opening round of the PIAA Wrestling Championship today at the Giant Center at Hershey.
Beatty, a senior heavyweight, is the only local representative in the field. The district 6 champion, he lost in last week’s championship match in the West Super Regional and enters the state tournament with a 26-2 record.
His opponent, Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich, is 3-12. He finished third in the East Super Region.
The Super Region tournaments were added to the PIAA slate this year to trim the Hershey field to the final eight wrestlers in each weight class. Each is already guaranteed a state medal.
In Beatty’s half of the bracket, Riley Robell, a sophomore and the East champion from Bishop McDevitt, is the top seed at 28-0. He faces Meyersdale senior Jalen Stephens (9-3), the fourth-place finisher from the West.
Nathan Taylor, a senior from Brookville who topped Beatty is the West region championship match, is the second seed at 26-1. He takes on Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart (27-7), the East fourth-place finisher.
In the other match, Hogan Swenski (22-3), a senior from Bermudian Springs and the East runner-up, takes on Jordan Schell (17-2), a senior from Girard and East third-place finisher.
The Class 2A tournament is being conducted all in one session today, with wrestling beginning this morning and finishing with tonight’s championship and consolation matches.
The Class 3A tournament follows on Saturday.