Going into Saturday’s PIAA West Super Region Wrestling Tournament, Marion Center coach Chris Stewart knew the two qualified Marion Center wrestlers had a good chance to move on to Hershey.
He also knew they would be representing the Indiana County area well with two athletes left who were already in the top 16 in the state after making it through regionals.
“It was just so good that we had these two guys here today to compete,” Stewart said. “And to have this tournament in our backyard made it even better. Look, it’s been a weird year, and I’m just glad we’re wrestling and still wrestling. I’m proud of these guys.”
The Stingers’ Gavin Stewart (152 pounds) and Marvin Beatty (285 pounds) entered the tournament at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex with different aspirations, but both came up just short of their ultimate goals.
Stewart, the No. 8 seed, placed sixth and fell shy of qualifying for the state tournament, and Beatty, the top seed, finished second after losing in the finals.
Despite the loss, Beatty became a PIAA placewinner as only four wrestlers from each weight class in the West and East advanced to states, and the top 8 earn medals. The change to having a super regional came this year on the heels of COVID-19 as the PIAA lessened the number of wrestlers that will go to Hershey for the state tournament.
“I’m so excited knowing I’m going to place,” said Beatty, a senior. “There’s a lot of guys here that should be placing because the West side is so good, and a lot of guys who would maybe place in a normal year won’t even get there. It’s great knowing I’ll be there with all of the top guys, and hopefully I can go and do better and win states.”
Beatty lost 10-2 in the championship bout to Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, the No. 2 seed.
Betty trailed just 2-0 after a first-period takedown, but was down 8-2 at the end of the second period.
“I knew it would be hard because he’s a tough opponent, but I tried to make it as tough on him as I could,” the senior said.
Beatty took out eighth-seeded Ian Fasano of Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 decision before beating No. 5 Mitch Miles of Laurel, 7-6, in the semifinals on his way to the championship match.
“It didn’t end quite the way we wanted it to, but it was a good day,” Chris Stewart said. “It was a good test for him, and just knowing that he is already a state placewinner — I’m just excited for him. He has worked a long time to get to that point, and we’ll see what happens at states.”
Gavin Stewart entered as the No. 8 seed. The junior lost to top-seeded and eventual champion Grant Mackay of Laurel by pin in 46 seconds in the quarterfinals. Stewart then beat Luke Ely, 11-2, in the consolation quarterfinals to stay alive before losing to Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore, 7-3, in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth-place bout, Stewart lost by a 5-3 decision to Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay to finish in sixth place.
“I’ll be back on the mat all summer working to get better,” Stewart said. “I’m glad to have another year. It was a tough day and honestly just a tough year with conditioning and everything with COVID. Rules have changed and things have been different, but it felt great to get out there today and it felt almost normal.”
Now Beatty (26-2) takes on Emmanuel Ulrich (31-2) of Mifflinburg in the first round of the PIAA tournament, which begins Friday. Ulrich is the third-place wrestler out of the East bracket.
“You have five days to figure it out,” Chris Stewart said. “You have to fix any mistakes or anything that you need to in the next five days. With Marvin, it’s his hips. We have to get his hips up. These are the top-notch guys.
“He’s come a long way, and now it’s time for us to take that next step. There’s a lot less pressure this year than before because he’s already placed, so now he can go out and wrestle, and who knows, maybe he can end up in the finals.”