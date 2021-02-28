Marvin Beatty is right on schedule.
Beatty took the next step in his quest to wrestle for a state championship, winning the heavyweight class at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional Championships at the KCAC on Saturday.
“If he wrestles the way he wrestled this weekend, I don’t know if anyone can beat him,” Marion Center coach Chris Stewart said. “But anything can happen. We’ve got to stay on top of the game and keep our focus.”
The senior returns to the KCAC Saturday for the West Super Regional, a new addition to the PIAA tournament slate due to COVID-19 protocols to whittle the field to eight before the state championships. He will be joined by junior teammate Gavin Stewart, who scored a string of must-win victories to extend his season at 152 pounds.
“Him and Gavin are both wrestling perfect right now, peaking when should be,” the coach said. “They’re both now in the top 16 in the state, and in a normal year, they’d already be at Hershey. So they need to be in the top four this weekend, and we’re really hoping to get the two of them punched through.”
Beatty (24-1), the two-time District 6 champion, entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed. He took care of Matt Watkins (17-3), a junior and the District 5 runner-up from Tussey Mountain, in the his opening match, pinning him in 3:27.
Next came the second seed, Mitch Miles (31-6), a senior and the WPIAL champion from Laurel. Beatty pinned him in 5:05 for his 100th career victory.
That set up the championship match against the top seed, Jalen Stephens (7-1), a senior and the District 5 champion from Meyersdale. Beatty shut him down and won a 5-0 decision.
“Marvin is wrestling really amazing right now,” Stewart said. “He beat the No. 1-ranked kid in the state in the finals, and he just dominated and controlled every aspect of the match. You can’t for ask anything more.”
Gavin Stewart (20-7) knew he was in for a tough start against the top seed, Laurel sophomore Grant Mackay (34-3). Stewart lost by pin to the eventual champion and dropped into the consolation bracket.
Needing a win to stay alive, Stewart won a rematch with Glendale sophomore Zeke Dubler (11-3), who knocked him out of championship contention at last week’s District 6 tournament in a controversial overtime match in which many thought time had expired when Dubler was awarded a takedown and the victory.
Stewart ended Dubler’s season with a 3-2 decision — the same score as last week’s match — but then lost by fall to Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay (13-1), a sophomore and the District 6 champion.
That knocked him into the must-win fifth-place match against Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey (20-9), a junior and the WPIAL runner-up. Stewart scored an 8-2 decision to claim the fifth and final berth.
“We knew he was getting the No. 1 guy out of the gate and it didn’t start out too good there,” Chris Stewart said. “He bounced back. He avenged that loss to Dubler but lost to Holbay. He was up 3-1 with a minute to go and got in a bad position. So we had to come back from that and get his mind together, and hey, he made it through.
“And he’s wrestling well. He’s doing all the right things. We have to correct a few positioning things, but other than that, he’s wrestling as good as he has all year.”
Gavin Stewart faces the tough task again this weekend, starting off against Mackay, who defended his top seed at regionals and won the championship.
“He’s getting dumped into the frying pan again,” the coach said. “We’ll have to tackle that first one and see what happens. We feel confident that if he wrestles like this past weekend he can punch his ticket to Hershey.”
The top four from each of two Super Regions — East and West — advance to the state tournament. All state qualifiers are guaranteed a medal, which go to the top eight.
Beatty’s next step comes as the top seed. He takes on Ian Fasano, who placed fifth in the bracket over the weekend and finishing second in the WPIAL. The senior from Mount Pleasant is 32-12.
The second seed, Brookville senior Nathan Taylor, the Northwest Region champion, is at the bottom of the bracket.
“Marvin has a good chance to win it if he just keeps wrestling like he’s wrestling. He beat the No. 1 kid in the state (Saturday), and the kid from Brookville is No. 2 in the state, but he shouldn’t see him until the finals. If he does his stuff, he’ll win it. If he keeps wrestling the way he’s wrestling, there’s no reason he can’t win the state championship. But we’re taking them one match at a time.”