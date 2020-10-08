APOLLO — In any other year, Indiana would be running in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships later this month.
This isn’t a normal year.
Indiana’s Joel Beckwith won the individual boys’ title, but Indiana settled for second place in the team standings at the Section 4-AAA meet at Normoreland Park on Wednesday.
With all scholastic sports observing condensed schedules and limited postseason formats this year, second place wasn’t good enough to advance. The only Class 2A team in a field with Class 3A teams, Indiana finished second to Fox Chapel by a 23-34 score. Indiana defeated Armstrong, Gateway, Kiski, Penn Hills, Central Catholic and Plum.
“The course was extremely well-marked, and the meet ran efficiently with the COVID-19 guidelines,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said. “The blustery winds prevented some runners from having their personal-best times, but the team still placed second overall.”
While Beckwith paced the field with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds, his teammate, Maddux Fisanich ran an interesting race and finished 16th in 18:54.
“Maddux ran remarkably well considering someone stepped on the back of his shoe at the start and he was running with one shoe the entire race,” Kinter said.
Beckwith was the only runner to crack 17 minutes. Kiski Area’s Jake Folaron was second in 17:22.
Also earning medals for Indiana were Clayton Weaver, eighth, 18:13; Tucker Davis, 11th, 18:32; and Jacob Gill, 15th, 18:44.
Fiscanich, Jon Berzonsky (18th, 18:56) and Caeden King (21st, 19:08) completed Indiana’s scoring.
In the girls’ race, freshman McKenna Jordan led Indiana with an eighth-place finish and earned a medal. She finished in 21:41.
Indiana placed fourth in the team standings, topping Armstrong, Gateway, Penn Hills, Plum and Woodland Hills and finishing behind Fox Chapel, Kiski Area and Oakland Catholic, the section champion.
Also competing for Indiana were Yana Noronha (25th, 23:59), Jadyn Ball (27th, 24:13), Emmy Davis (28th, 24:44), Sarah Love (31st, 24:59), Melina Hilliard (34th, 25:18) and Belinda Lin Xu (37th, 25:44).
Indiana also claimed a victory in the junior varsity race, with Hunter Smathers finishing first at 19:37. Also placing in the top 10 were Tommy Kauffman (fourth, 20:11) and Kyle Christian (seventh, 20:28).
Indiana competes in the Indiana County Championships on Thursday, Oct. 15, at United.