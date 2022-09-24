IUP football

Senior wide receiver Duane Brown hauled in a touchdown pass Saturday afternoon against Mercyhurst.

 Cameron Horning/IUP Athletic Communications

Indiana University of Pennsylvania's football team took control in the second half Saturday during a 33-16 victory over Mercyhurst at Miller Stadium in the PSAC West opener for both sides.

IUP (3-0, 1-0) continued its traditional success in PSAC West openers, pushing its record to 37-2 in division openers since 1983. The Crimson Hawks have won 10-straight PSAC West openers and have won 11 consecutive against Mercyhurst (2-2, 0-1).

