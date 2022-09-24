Indiana University of Pennsylvania's football team took control in the second half Saturday during a 33-16 victory over Mercyhurst at Miller Stadium in the PSAC West opener for both sides.
IUP (3-0, 1-0) continued its traditional success in PSAC West openers, pushing its record to 37-2 in division openers since 1983. The Crimson Hawks have won 10-straight PSAC West openers and have won 11 consecutive against Mercyhurst (2-2, 0-1).
Duane Brown hauled in three receiving touchdowns, while Dayjure Stewart racked up 256 yards and one touchdown on the ground for IUP. On the defensive side, Gregory Moore II recorded six tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack, while Maurice Feazell picked up five tackles.
Stewart's 256 yards are tied for sixth all-time in IUP's single-game record book, matching a brusing performance by Harvie Tuck back in 2012 at California (Pa.).
A back-and-forth slugfest throughout the first half, IUP outscored Mercyhurst 20-9 over the final two quarters. Brown worked free for a 2-yard grab late in the third quarter, providing IUP some breathing room at 20-10.
The opening drive of the game ended in an interception for the IUP offense. The Crimson Hawk defense stood tall with Feazell bursting through for a fourth-down stop.
Nick Andrasi booted the first points of the game, capping a nine-play drive for a 3-0 IUP advantage. The Lakers countered back with the first touchdown of the contest on a 3-yard connection from Michael Lowery to Jason Armstrong along the right sideline at 4:32 of the first.
Two possessions later, IUP drove 96 yards in nine plays, which included consecutive rushes of 15 and 18 yards for Stewart. JD Younger pushed IUP forward 25 yards with a pair of first-down carries.
Early in the second, Mak Sexton delivered a jump ball to Brown for a 26-yard pitch-and-catch, lifting IUP ahead 10-7 following the Andrasi extra point.
IUP tightened down defensively, forcing a punt and missed field goal over the next two Mercyhurst possessions. The Lakers tacked on a field goal after receiving the opening half kickoff as Brian Alsobrooks brought the Lakers to within 13-10.
IUP responded with another methodical drive with a stout rushing attack. On the first play of the possession, Stewart powered forward for 34 yards, setting the Crimson Hawks in Mercyhurst territory. Eight plays later, Sexton delivered a lob to Brown on a fade pattern as IUP surged ahead 20-10 after the extra point.
The IUP defense forced Mercyhurst into a three-and-out, setting the stage for another long scoring drive. This time, IUP worked the ball 63 yards over eight plays, with Brown picking up his third receiving touchdown of the day for a 27-10 edge.
Stewart added a 4-yard run on the next IUP possession before Darin Mizgorski rounded out the scoring with an 11 yard grab for Mercyhurst with just over six minutes left in the fourth.
IUP churned six minutes of clock on the ground with some strong running from Parker Gregg. On the day, Gregg finished with 21 yards on four carries.
Younger provided a potent one-two punch at the tailback position for IUP, averaging over 7.5 yards per carry for 91 yards. Sexton settled into a groove, going 11-for-15 through the air for 88 yards with three passing touchdowns and two picks.
Naszhir Taylor added two pass breakups from the IUP secondary. The Crimson Hawks limited Mercyhurst to 240 yards of total offense with just 62 coming on the ground.
IUP is back at Miller Stadium next weekend for Homecoming, welcoming Slippery Rock on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.