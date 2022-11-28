ashland-iup

Adam Houser (28) eyed a gap created by the offensive line in the Ashland defense in IUP’s victory in the NCAA playoffs Saturday at Miller Stadium.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

In the playoffs, teams are so good that games aren’t usually decided by which one played better overall. Oftentimes, one play makes the difference.

IUP was the better team for most of its playoff game against Ashland on Saturday, and against a lesser team that might have been enough. But the most important play of the game also went the Crimson Hawks’ way, and that’s why they’re still alive in the NCAA Division II tournament.

