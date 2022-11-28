In the playoffs, teams are so good that games aren’t usually decided by which one played better overall. Oftentimes, one play makes the difference.
IUP was the better team for most of its playoff game against Ashland on Saturday, and against a lesser team that might have been enough. But the most important play of the game also went the Crimson Hawks’ way, and that’s why they’re still alive in the NCAA Division II tournament.
With the game close in the second half, IUP defensive lineman Raunya Mitchell blocked a punt and linebacker Connor Kelly scooped up the ball and ran 25 yards for a touchdown, sending the Crimson Hawks to a 19-13 win over Ashland on Saturday at Miller Stadium.
“A play here or a play there, and it could have been a different ending,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We made a couple big plays in the second half. The difference in the game was the blocked punt.”
“We did things that we hadn’t done all year,” Ashland coach Lee Owens said, “things that you can’t do against a good football team in the tournament and expect to win.”
IUP’s reward is a rematch with Shepherd (12-1), which advanced by beating Slippery Rock, 37-27, for the Super Region One crown. The Crimson Hawks (10-1) beat Shepherd, 24-21, on Nov. 12 in the PSAC championship game.
“They’re a great team,” Tortorella said. “It will be a great task for us to beat them again. It’s always hard to beat a team two times during the season.”
Adam Houser rushed for 125 yards, Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two scores, IUP outgained Ashland 314-289, and possessed the ball for almost two-thirds of the game. The IUP defense did its share and more, holding the Eagles (10-2) to 106 rushing yards, their fewest output of the season, and limited 1,000-yard back Larry Martin to 32 yards on nine carries.
“We knew coming in that they wanted to run the ball, and even if it wasn’t working, they would keep trying,” Mitchell said. “We worked hard at it all week.”
So how did IUP stop Ashland’s rushing attack?
“It’s about one-on-ones,” Mitchell said. “Our guys against their guys. That’s all it was.”
After forcing a punt on the opening possession, IUP drove 60 yards in eight plays, with Sexton’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Hilton Ridley putting the Crimson Hawks ahead 6-0. Nick Andrasi’s extra point kick was blocked.
Ashland took a 7-6 lead on Garrett Turnbaugh’s 38-yard reception from Austin Brenner, but IUP rebounded, with Sexton’s 1-yard pass to Duane Brown on a fade pattern putting IUP ahead to stay, 12-7, early in the second quarter. But because Andrasi’s PAT kick was wide right, the Eagles continued to be within one score of the lead, even though the IUP defense was holding Ashland’s offense under wraps.
That’s when one play decided things.
Near the end of the third quarter, Mitchell, IUP’s 320-pound senior defensive tackle, broke through the line and blocked Trevor Bycznski’s punt, and Kelly was in the right place to pick it up and race untouched to the end zone.
“Raunya made a hell of a play and I had to do the rest,” Kelly said. “The ball was there. I just had to make a play when it was presented to me.”
From there, IUP played a game of keep-away. The Crimson Hawks had two offensive possessions after Kelly’s touchdown, the first taking nine plays and erasing 5:46 from the clock, and the second consuming 7:23 in 15 plays.
“In the huddle, we were just reminding each other that first downs win this game,” said Houser, who has rushed for 267 yards in IUP’s last two games in place of the injured Dayjure Stewart. “Credit to our O-line. They’re very physical. But when we need to run the ball, we can do it because we have the guys up front that allow us to do it.”
In addition to holding the Eagles to their lowest offensive output of the season, the IUP defense also came up with some timely stops.
The first came on Ashland’s first possession of the third quarter when Owens opted to pass up the chip-shot field goal that would have brought the Eagles within two and went for the touchdown on fourth-and-1 at the IUP 2-yard line. Ashland went with a “heavy” package –– four tight ends and a tailback –– but IUP linebacker Jay Holmes drilled Martin at the 2, ending the drive.
“They do throw a little bit off it, but they have been close to 100 percent when they run out of that grouping close to the goal line,” Tortorella said. “We felt like if we played it right, we had a chance to stop them. It’s easier said than done. We practiced it all week. They’re going to run it; we’ve got to stop it, and we did.”
“They made a play,” Owens said, “and we didn’t.”
After IUP’s monster drive that ate half the fourth quarter, the Crimson Hawks gave the ball back at the Ashland 26, but the Eagles had no timeouts left and only 37 seconds on the clock. They managed to gain only 11 yards in six plays before time ran out.
“In these games, they’re such close games against such good (opponents), you always try to have a two-score lead,” Tortorella said. “Today, it was a little bit touchy, but we did get it after the punt. When it’s a one-score game things can happen real quick.”
But that one key play went IUP’s way, and now they’re moving on.
“I’m proud of our team,” Tortorella said. “We’ve got a great bunch of players who really understand what this is all about. I’m really humbled to be their coach.”