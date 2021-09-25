GREENSBURG — Indiana had its three-game winning streak snapped Friday, and it also might have lost starting quarterback Devin Flint in the process.
The junior was give Greensburg Salem fits before going down with an injury with 3:33 left in the third quarter.
The Golden Lions (4-1, 2-0) pulled away in the second half for a 35-14 victory in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.
Indiana coach Brandon Overdorf didn’t elaborate on the extent of the injury, just saying that “Devin is pretty sore.”
Flint had rushed for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns and had Indiana’s ground attack humming into the third quarter. He and fullback Zach Herrington, who rushed for 128 yards, were unstoppable.
But what stopped the Indiana offense at historic Offutt Field were self inflicted — five turnovers and 10 penalties for 95 yards.
“We gave them one early,” Overdorf said. “We fought back and made it 14-14 at half. We really ran the ball well again, we kind of stopped ourselves with penalties and we didn’t take care of the ball.”
It was a back-and-forth game in the first half.
Greensburg Salem took advantage of an Indiana miscues to grab an early 7-0 lead. Donavin Waller recovered a fumble at the Indiana 2 after the snap in punt formation sailed over punter Brock Miller’s head. J.C. Wallish took it in a play later.
The Golden Lions, following a 38-yard interception return by Rubrecht, had an opportunity to go up two scores, driving to the Indiana before turning the ball over on downs at the Little Indians 5.
Indiana (3-2, 1-1) got its running game in gear with the help of a Greensburg Salem penalty. Indiana drove 95 yards for the score with Flint scoring on a five-yard run. The two-point conversion failed leaving Greensburg Salem up 7-6.
Herrington’s 47-yard run highlighted the drive.
Greensburg Salem responded with a scoring drive with quarterback Hayden Teska hitting Rashad Canady with a swing passes from the Indiana 3.
But Indiana tied the score, 14-14, on Flint’s second touchdown run, 1-yard plunge, right before halftime. He also had a 31-yard run in the drive.
Greensburg Salem stunned Indiana with a quick score in the third quarter when Teska connected on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Stevens, who broke a tackle near midfield and pulled away from the Indiana secondary.
“It’s been awhile since we challenged our team and the way they responded in the second half is probably one of the compliments to our players,” Keefer said. “We made a couple adjustments in how we were trying to take some things away. They have a good scheme and it’s tough to defend.
“The fullback runs it hard and the quarterback is dynamic. How we came out physically in the second half really changed the course of the game. When we became physical, those shots started to add up and the ball started popping out.”
After an Indiana turnover, the Golden Lions quickly capitalized when Teska hit Cody Rubrecht in the flat on fourth down and the junior did a spin move and raced 30 yards for a score to make it 28-14.
For the first three quarters, the Golden Lions relied on the arm of Teska, who completed 14 of 28 passes for 277 yards.
In the final quarter, Greensburg Salem went to the Wildcat with Rubrecht taking snaps. It ended with Rashad Canady racing 47 yards for a score to make it 35-14.
“I’m proud how we fought,” Overdorf said. “We have some tough kids, we scrapped the whole game. If Devin’s long touchdown wasn’t called back, maybe it’s a different story.
“But Greensburg Salem is a very talented team and we didn’t tackle well in space. We’d get stop, stop stop and then we’d miss a tackle. They burnt us a little.”
Indiana, which didn’t complete a pass, rushed for 272 yards. Indiana would have made more than 300 yards rushing, but lost 26 yards on a bad snap in punt formation.