While West Shamokin and Homer-Center were staging their duel, United and Blairsville mixed it up and few miles down the road.

United surged past Blairsville in the third quarter and held off the Bobcats, 57-51, in Monday’s other key Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.

The Lions (2-1) trailed 25-22 at halftime but outscored Blairsville by 10, 19-10, in the third quarter for a 41-34 lead going into the final period.

Maizee Fry, United’s senior center was the key. She scored one point in the first half and 18 of United’s 36 in the second half. She finished with a game-high 19 points.

Her younger sister, Mollee, chipped in three crucial 3-pointers for nine points. Maddy Duplin hit two 3s and chipped in 11 points, and Brook Murlin had nine. Lauren Donelson added wseven. Julia Potts paced Blairsville (0-2) with 14 points. Lexi Risinger scored 11, and Abby Pynos added 10. Isabel Pynos and Hanna Artley split 16 points.

“We started out slow,” United coach Paul Hall said, “but credit to Blairsville for being really aggressive and getting to loose balls and dominating the boards. The first half they were getting everything. It took us a while to get our feet.

“In the third quarter, Maizee Fry had one point in the first half, so we started to get her the ball down low. And Mollee Fry, my freshman, hit a couple 3s, and Blairsville got in foul trouble in the fourth quarter and had to send us to the line.”

United (2-1) plays host to Marion Center on Wednesday. Blairsville plays host to Saltsburg on Wednesday.

PURCHASE LINE 60, MARION CENTER 49: Madison Scalese scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the first half to carry Purchase Line to a comfortable margin against Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.

Scalese, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, finished with 11 field goals and was 5-for-7 from the free throw line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and came up with four steals in her team’s third win in four games to start the season.

Junior forward Bethany Smith posted matching 13s for a double-double in points and rebounds. Abby Goss, also a junior, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. A fourth junior, Carley Ward handed out six assists and turned in four steals. Tara Leamer, a senior, raked in 11 rebounsd to go with six points.

Lydia Miller, a freshman guard, canned four 3-point field goals and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Marion Center. Jerzy Coble, a senior, made 10 free throws and scored 12 points to go with nine rebounds. Kaelee Elkin and Alexa Ackerman combined for 13 points. Both teams play Wednesday. Purchase Line visits Northern Cambria, and Marion Center (0-2) travels to United.

ARMSTRONG 56, INDIANA 54: Emma Paul scored 25 points and Armstrong buried Indiana at the free throw line in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.

Paul made 10 free throws, and Shaelyn Clark made two for the go-ahead points with 10 seconds left. Armstrong (3-0) finished 23-for-36 from the line compared to Indianas’ 8-for-16 effort. Armstrong had 16 attempts in the fourth quarter alone and made 12.

Indiana’s Hope Cook hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go to tie the game. She finished with 15 points. Katie Kovalchick and Isabella Antonacci added 11 points apiece.

Indiana plays host to Fox Chapel on Thursday.

BOYS

MARION CENTER 58, PENNS MANOR 52: Marion Center jumped on Penns Manor early and held off the Comets late in a Heritage Conference game played Saturday.

Marion Center took a 26-12 lead into halftime and stretched it to 20 before Penns Manor mounted a comeback attempt. Penns Manor cut the margin five points going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the rally and lost for the first time in four games this season.

Justin Peterson and T.J. Lynn each scored 15 points for Marion Center (2-0). Colton Fairman added 12. The trio combined for seven 3-point field goals.

Grant Grimaldi scored a game-high 20 points for Penns Manor.

Marion Center visits Purchase Line today. Penns Manor plays host to West Shamokin on Thursday.

MONDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47

Burrell 50, Derry 37

Meadville 69, Girard 55

Mohawk 62, Laurel 51

Sheffield 55, Curwensville 33

St. Joseph’s 58, Montoursville 42

GIRLS

Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23

Armstrong 56, Indiana 54

Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50

Berlin-Brothersvalley 51, Shade 43

Blacklick Valley 57, North Star 42

Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32

Fairview 36, North East 20

Farrell 57, Rocky Grove 9

Forest Hills 60, Bishop McCort 50

Hickory 38, Franklin 15

Kennedy Catholic 61, Mercer 19

Mercyhurst Prep 50, Fort LeBoeuf 32

Mohawk 61, Laurel 51

Neshannock 57, Shenango 56

Northwestern 45, Conneaut, Ohio 32

Penn-Trafford 50, Norwin 46

Purchase Line 60, Marion Center 49

Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20

Saegertown 49, Union City 34

Southmoreland 31, Yough 10

United 57, Blairsville 51

Villa Maria 60, Warren 28

West Shamokin 54, Homer-Center 50, OT

Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48

MONDAY’S BOX SCORES

GIRLS

WEST SHAMOKIN 54,

HOMER-CENTER 50

West Shamokin — 54

Fusaro 7 3-3 20, Oesterling 5 1-4 12, McIlwain 3 1-2 9, Schultheis 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-2 0, Jordan 2 3-4 7, Spohn 3 0-0 6, Totals 20 8-15 54

Homer-Center — 50

Walbeck 1 0-0 2, Elliott 3 0-0 6, Kochman 6 5-6 18, Sardone 5 3-3 14, Kosmack 1 4-4 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Cutshall 0 0-0 0, Fabin 0 0-0 0, Sharp 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 12-13 50

West Shamokin 12 14 11 8 9 — 54

Homer-Center 13 6 12 14 5 — 50

JV score: West Shamokin, 24-23.

3-point field goals: Fusaro 3, McIlwain 2, Oesterling, Kochman, Sardone.

UNITED 57, BLAIRSVILLE 51

United — 57

Ma.Fry 8 3-5 19, Murlin 3 3-5 9, Duplin 3 3-4 11, Donelson 1 4-4 7, Travis 1 0-0 2, Mo.Fry 3 0-0 9, Totals

Blairsville — 51

Risinger 5 1-2 11, I.Pynos 3 1-1 8, A.Pynos 5 0-2 10, Potts 6 2-3 13, Artley 4 0-0 8, Totals 23 4-8 51

United 5 17 19 16 — 57

Blairsville 8 17 9 17 — 51

3-point field goals: M.Fry 3, Duplin 2, Donelson, I.Pynos.

JV score: United, 27-15.

PURCHASE LINE 60,

MARION CENTER 49

Purchase Line — 60

Smith 5 3-4 13, Scalese 11 5-7 27, Goss 2 6-6 10, Ward 2 0-1 4, Misko 0 0-0 0, Leamer 2 2-4 6, Totals 22 16-22 60

Marion Center — 49

Coble 1 10-14 12, Cook 1 2-4 4, Elkin 3 1-3 7, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Ackerman 2 0-0 6, Lipsie 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 4-4 18, Totals 13 17-25 49

Purchase Line 16 18 15 11 — 60

Marion Center 9 6 19 15 — 49

3-point field goals: Miller 4, Ackerman 2.

ARMSTRONG 56, INDIANA 54

Indiana — 54

Cook 6 2-2 5, Kovalchick 4 3-6 11, Ciocca 2 0-0 4, Antonacci 4 2-2 11, Huey 4 0-2 8, Lubold 1 1-4 2, Madey 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 8-16 54

Armstrong — 56

Miller 1 2-4 4, Paul 6 10-17 25, Fitzgerald, Burns 0 1-2 1, Clark 5 5-6 15, Yancy 3 2-2 8, Clontz 0 2-2 2, Totals 15 23-36 56

Indiana 14 12 9 19 — 54

Armstrong 10 13 14 19 — 56

3-point field goals: Cook, Antonacci, Paul 3.

SATURDAY’S BOX SCORE

BOYS

MARION CENTER 58,

PENNS MANOR 52

Penns Manor — 52

Baum 2 3-11 7, Lieb 2 0-1 4, Grimadli 9 2-2 20, Koches 2 0-0 5, M.Hill 1 3-4 5, Courvina 1 2-4 4, Gresko 2 1-2 7, Totals 19 11-28 52

Marion Center — 58

Bracken 0 2-2 2, Peterson 6 1-2 15, Lynn 6 0-1 15, Fairman 5 0-2 12, Petrof 2 1-2 5, Fox 1 2-3 4, Lydic 2 1-2 5, Totals 22 7-14 58

Penns Manor 5 7 17 23 — 52

Marion Center 15 11 8 22 — 58

3-point field goals: Gresko 2, Koches, Lynn 3, Peterson 2, Fairman 2.

