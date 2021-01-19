While West Shamokin and Homer-Center were staging their duel, United and Blairsville mixed it up and few miles down the road.
United surged past Blairsville in the third quarter and held off the Bobcats, 57-51, in Monday’s other key Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.
The Lions (2-1) trailed 25-22 at halftime but outscored Blairsville by 10, 19-10, in the third quarter for a 41-34 lead going into the final period.
Maizee Fry, United’s senior center was the key. She scored one point in the first half and 18 of United’s 36 in the second half. She finished with a game-high 19 points.
Her younger sister, Mollee, chipped in three crucial 3-pointers for nine points. Maddy Duplin hit two 3s and chipped in 11 points, and Brook Murlin had nine. Lauren Donelson added wseven. Julia Potts paced Blairsville (0-2) with 14 points. Lexi Risinger scored 11, and Abby Pynos added 10. Isabel Pynos and Hanna Artley split 16 points.
“We started out slow,” United coach Paul Hall said, “but credit to Blairsville for being really aggressive and getting to loose balls and dominating the boards. The first half they were getting everything. It took us a while to get our feet.
“In the third quarter, Maizee Fry had one point in the first half, so we started to get her the ball down low. And Mollee Fry, my freshman, hit a couple 3s, and Blairsville got in foul trouble in the fourth quarter and had to send us to the line.”
United (2-1) plays host to Marion Center on Wednesday. Blairsville plays host to Saltsburg on Wednesday.
PURCHASE LINE 60, MARION CENTER 49: Madison Scalese scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the first half to carry Purchase Line to a comfortable margin against Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Scalese, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, finished with 11 field goals and was 5-for-7 from the free throw line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and came up with four steals in her team’s third win in four games to start the season.
Junior forward Bethany Smith posted matching 13s for a double-double in points and rebounds. Abby Goss, also a junior, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. A fourth junior, Carley Ward handed out six assists and turned in four steals. Tara Leamer, a senior, raked in 11 rebounsd to go with six points.
Lydia Miller, a freshman guard, canned four 3-point field goals and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Marion Center. Jerzy Coble, a senior, made 10 free throws and scored 12 points to go with nine rebounds. Kaelee Elkin and Alexa Ackerman combined for 13 points. Both teams play Wednesday. Purchase Line visits Northern Cambria, and Marion Center (0-2) travels to United.
ARMSTRONG 56, INDIANA 54: Emma Paul scored 25 points and Armstrong buried Indiana at the free throw line in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Paul made 10 free throws, and Shaelyn Clark made two for the go-ahead points with 10 seconds left. Armstrong (3-0) finished 23-for-36 from the line compared to Indianas’ 8-for-16 effort. Armstrong had 16 attempts in the fourth quarter alone and made 12.
Indiana’s Hope Cook hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go to tie the game. She finished with 15 points. Katie Kovalchick and Isabella Antonacci added 11 points apiece.
Indiana plays host to Fox Chapel on Thursday.
BOYS
MARION CENTER 58, PENNS MANOR 52: Marion Center jumped on Penns Manor early and held off the Comets late in a Heritage Conference game played Saturday.
Marion Center took a 26-12 lead into halftime and stretched it to 20 before Penns Manor mounted a comeback attempt. Penns Manor cut the margin five points going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the rally and lost for the first time in four games this season.
Justin Peterson and T.J. Lynn each scored 15 points for Marion Center (2-0). Colton Fairman added 12. The trio combined for seven 3-point field goals.
Grant Grimaldi scored a game-high 20 points for Penns Manor.
Marion Center visits Purchase Line today. Penns Manor plays host to West Shamokin on Thursday.
MONDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47
Burrell 50, Derry 37
Meadville 69, Girard 55
Mohawk 62, Laurel 51
Sheffield 55, Curwensville 33
St. Joseph’s 58, Montoursville 42
GIRLS
Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23
Armstrong 56, Indiana 54
Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50
Berlin-Brothersvalley 51, Shade 43
Blacklick Valley 57, North Star 42
Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32
Fairview 36, North East 20
Farrell 57, Rocky Grove 9
Forest Hills 60, Bishop McCort 50
Hickory 38, Franklin 15
Kennedy Catholic 61, Mercer 19
Mercyhurst Prep 50, Fort LeBoeuf 32
Mohawk 61, Laurel 51
Neshannock 57, Shenango 56
Northwestern 45, Conneaut, Ohio 32
Penn-Trafford 50, Norwin 46
Purchase Line 60, Marion Center 49
Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20
Saegertown 49, Union City 34
Southmoreland 31, Yough 10
United 57, Blairsville 51
Villa Maria 60, Warren 28
West Shamokin 54, Homer-Center 50, OT
Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48
MONDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS
WEST SHAMOKIN 54,
HOMER-CENTER 50
West Shamokin — 54
Fusaro 7 3-3 20, Oesterling 5 1-4 12, McIlwain 3 1-2 9, Schultheis 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-2 0, Jordan 2 3-4 7, Spohn 3 0-0 6, Totals 20 8-15 54
Homer-Center — 50
Walbeck 1 0-0 2, Elliott 3 0-0 6, Kochman 6 5-6 18, Sardone 5 3-3 14, Kosmack 1 4-4 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Cutshall 0 0-0 0, Fabin 0 0-0 0, Sharp 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 12-13 50
West Shamokin 12 14 11 8 9 — 54
Homer-Center 13 6 12 14 5 — 50
JV score: West Shamokin, 24-23.
3-point field goals: Fusaro 3, McIlwain 2, Oesterling, Kochman, Sardone.
UNITED 57, BLAIRSVILLE 51
United — 57
Ma.Fry 8 3-5 19, Murlin 3 3-5 9, Duplin 3 3-4 11, Donelson 1 4-4 7, Travis 1 0-0 2, Mo.Fry 3 0-0 9, Totals
Blairsville — 51
Risinger 5 1-2 11, I.Pynos 3 1-1 8, A.Pynos 5 0-2 10, Potts 6 2-3 13, Artley 4 0-0 8, Totals 23 4-8 51
United 5 17 19 16 — 57
Blairsville 8 17 9 17 — 51
3-point field goals: M.Fry 3, Duplin 2, Donelson, I.Pynos.
JV score: United, 27-15.
PURCHASE LINE 60,
MARION CENTER 49
Purchase Line — 60
Smith 5 3-4 13, Scalese 11 5-7 27, Goss 2 6-6 10, Ward 2 0-1 4, Misko 0 0-0 0, Leamer 2 2-4 6, Totals 22 16-22 60
Marion Center — 49
Coble 1 10-14 12, Cook 1 2-4 4, Elkin 3 1-3 7, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Ackerman 2 0-0 6, Lipsie 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 4-4 18, Totals 13 17-25 49
Purchase Line 16 18 15 11 — 60
Marion Center 9 6 19 15 — 49
3-point field goals: Miller 4, Ackerman 2.
ARMSTRONG 56, INDIANA 54
Indiana — 54
Cook 6 2-2 5, Kovalchick 4 3-6 11, Ciocca 2 0-0 4, Antonacci 4 2-2 11, Huey 4 0-2 8, Lubold 1 1-4 2, Madey 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 8-16 54
Armstrong — 56
Miller 1 2-4 4, Paul 6 10-17 25, Fitzgerald, Burns 0 1-2 1, Clark 5 5-6 15, Yancy 3 2-2 8, Clontz 0 2-2 2, Totals 15 23-36 56
Indiana 14 12 9 19 — 54
Armstrong 10 13 14 19 — 56
3-point field goals: Cook, Antonacci, Paul 3.
SATURDAY’S BOX SCORE
BOYS
MARION CENTER 58,
PENNS MANOR 52
Penns Manor — 52
Baum 2 3-11 7, Lieb 2 0-1 4, Grimadli 9 2-2 20, Koches 2 0-0 5, M.Hill 1 3-4 5, Courvina 1 2-4 4, Gresko 2 1-2 7, Totals 19 11-28 52
Marion Center — 58
Bracken 0 2-2 2, Peterson 6 1-2 15, Lynn 6 0-1 15, Fairman 5 0-2 12, Petrof 2 1-2 5, Fox 1 2-3 4, Lydic 2 1-2 5, Totals 22 7-14 58
Penns Manor 5 7 17 23 — 52
Marion Center 15 11 8 22 — 58
3-point field goals: Gresko 2, Koches, Lynn 3, Peterson 2, Fairman 2.