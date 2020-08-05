WEST LEBANON — Ian Morrill, Joe Culler and Jordan Truscott combined for seven of Blairsville 12 hits and eight of their 12 RBIs in a 12-5 victory over Apollo that finished off a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three Indiana County League semifinals.
Blairsville advanced to the best-of-five championship series to face West Lebanon, which will play host to Game 1 on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Game 2 is set for Friday at 5:45 p.m. at Blairsville’s WyoTech Park. Game 3 is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at West Lebanon. Games 4 and 5, set for Monday at Blairsville and Tuesday at West Lebanon, are scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
Morrill went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIz. Truscott finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Culler was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored four runs. Culler, Ben Doak, Jayke Saiani and Truscott each stroked one of Blairsville’s seven doubles.
The Colts trailed 4-1 after 3½ innings against Apollo starter Jesse Hepler but took control in the bottom of the fourth when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight runs for a 9-4 lead.
Lou Downey picked up the win. He pitched the first 4 1-3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Culler came on a pitched 2 2-3 innings of shutout relief.