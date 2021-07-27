The defending champion opened the playoffs with a win, and Apollo knocked off this year’s regular-season champion on the opening day of the Indiana County League baseball playoffs Tuesday.
Blairsville scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in the first game of its title defense, and Apollo scored a 5-2 win over West Lebanon to open the best-of-three semifinal series.
Trailing 2-0 to the league’s first-year team, Blairsville scored 10 times in the fourth inning.
Bobby Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Joe Culler, Tommy Kelly and Lou Downey drove in two runs apiece.
Matt Hogue picked up the win in a complete-game effort. He yielded six hits and two runs in each of the third and sixth innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Jude Gdula doubled and drove in two runs for Blacklick Valley.
At West Lebanon, Apollo scored four runs in the second inning, and Jesse Iellimo made them stand up in a complete-game performance. He struck out seven and walked two and didn’t yield any runs until the sixth inning, when Tony Bertolino stroked a two-run double.
Ryan Pallone and Bill Perroz each had two hits for Apollo, which finished fourth in the four-team league.
Tanner Bordick finished with three hits for West Lebanon.
The series resume Thursday at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc and Apollo’s field at Apollo-Ridge High School.