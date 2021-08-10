SPRING CHURCH — The Blairsville Colts are still alive in pursuit of their third straight Indiana County League baseball title.
Blairsville snapped a two-game losing streak in the best-of-five championship series with a 6-1 win over Apollo on Tuesday. The decisive fifth game is Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Blairsville’s WyoTech Park.
After taking the first game of the series, 22-3, Blairsville lost the next two, dropping an 11-10 decision in eight innings on Thursday and taking a 16-6 setback on Sunday.
The Colts (15-6) rebounded behind Matt Hogue and Bobby Thompson.
Hogue, the winning pitcher in the opener, chalked up his second win of the series, limited Apollo to five hits and one run in the sixth inning. His defense helped out, too, committing no errors after racking up five in Game 3.
Thompson, who hit for the cycle in the opener but missed Game 2 and was held in check in Game 3, unleashed a home run and a double to spur the offense. Thompson doubled in a run in a three-run first inning and launched a three-run homer in the seventh. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Brandon Auckerman also doubled in a run in the first inning, and Hogue knocked in the third run of the frame with a fielder’s choice. Tommy Kelly finished with two hits, including a double.
Hogue outdueled Jesse Iellimo, who threw 156 pitches in a complete game in Game 2. Hogue threw 92 pitches, struck out two and walked one.
Iellimo, who threw 116 pitches, allowed six runs — four earned — on six hits. He walked two and struck out two.
Apollo (10-12) scored its lone run when Billy Perroz smacked a solo homer in the sixth. Reise Matson had two hits for Apollo.