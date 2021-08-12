BLAIRSVILLE — The Blairsville Colts gathered on their home field for a celebratory team photo while lightning flashed in the dark skies over the town as a severe thunderstorm descended on the area.
Perhaps that was a fitting end to the Indiana County League championship series. The Colts certainly weathered a storm.
Trailing two games to one in the best-of-five series, Blairsville stormed back to win two straight, finishing off their third consecutive championship with a 14-4 victory over Apollo at WyoTech Park Field on Thursday evening.
“That’s not like us,” Blairsville player-manager Joe Culler said of falling behind in the series with two straight losses. “We’ve never lost three games in a row, so I knew our guys would respond. Hats off to Apollo. They really hit the ball and kept us on our toes, and I just think we had the opportunity to outlast them. We have a lot of veteran players that knew what it took to win a championship, and these guys, really, in my eyes, just dug down deep, further than ever before.”
Blairsville took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and extended it to 7-3 in the second and 10-3 in the third. David Doak, a left-handed hitter, put a finishing touch on the victory with a grand slam down the right-field line in the fifth inning. Culler hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Before that storm touched down, and with the outcome of the game inevitable, both teams displayed a final act of sportsmanship in an effort to complete the game. Blairsville, with its big lead, bunted for three straight outs in the bottom of the sixth. Apollo followed suit in the top of the seventh, ending the game minutes before the rain arrived. Both teams would have had to return to the field this evening to finish the game had the game been suspended.
Otherwise, it was a hard-fought series.
“The type of competition here reminds me of back when we played West Lebanon in the final and Bovard and Greensburg,” Culler said. “It’s a great thing for Indiana County baseball.”
The Colts (16-6) finished off Apollo after taking Game 4, 6-1, on Tuesday. After winning the opener 22-3 and setting up what was going to look like a cakewalk of a series, the Colts faltered in Game 2, losing 11-10 in eight innings, and fell to the brink of elimination with a 16-6 setback when Apollo broke a tie with a 10-run inning.
Blairsville leaned on its workhouse to get the lead in the series and to stay alive. Matt Hogue earned the series most valuable player award after chalking up two victories. He won the opener and the do-or-die fourth game.
“Two wins and he was just outstanding,” Culler said. “He stabilized us. He’s been our dog the last three or four years.”
“It took every one of us to come back in this,” Hogue, a Latrobe product, said. “It wasn’t a single person that was decisive for us, and I’m not the fastest pitcher in the world. I’m not blowing it by guys — I only had two strikeouts in Game 4 — so it’s all defense helping out, not just me. Everyone chipped in, and it feels good to win as a team like that.”
Culler played and managed for 18 seasons before the Colts finally won the title. Now they have three straight.
“It certainly feels good,” he said. “Everyone asks how it feels, and every one is different. This one stands out for the way the guys battled back against a really good hitting Apollo team.”
Apollo finished fourth in the four-team league and knocked off regular-season champion West Lebanon in the semifinals, two games to one. Blairsville swept Blacklick Valley, this year’s newcomer to the league.
“I have a lot of respect for Apollo,” Culler said. “They had to come a long way. They’ve been in the championship twice in three years, and they beat some good teams to do it. They’re really coming on strong and have a good core of players, and I look forward to seeing them next year.”
Tommy Kelly picked up the win, pitching 61/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking our three and walking one.
David Doak finished with five RBIs, and Bobby Thompson, who hit for the cycle in the opener, went 3-for-4 with an RBI double. Tommy Kelly, Brandon Auckerman and Ben Doak banged out two hits apiece.
Shawn Demharter homered for one of his three hits for Apollo. He drove in three runs.