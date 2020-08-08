WEST LEBANON — The Blairsville Colts staged another big inning, and this time they made it count.
On Thursday, the Colts scored six runs in the fifth inning to forge a tie before losing to West Lebanon, 9-8, in the opening game of the Indiana County League championship series.
On Friday, Blairsville scored five times in its last at-bat to grab the lead en route to a 9-5 victory and a 1-1 tie in the best-of-five series.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. Sunday at Blairsville’s WyoTech Park. Game 4 is Monday, also at Blairsville. A fifth game, if necessary, will be played at West Lebanon on Tuesday.
Trailing 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, and facing the prospect of falling into a 2-0 series hole in their title defense, the Colts mounted the winning rally.
With one out, Bobby Thompson singled. The next batter, David Doak, drilled a home run to right field off Blake Fairman to put Blairsville ahead.
After Fairman hit Jayke Saiani, he exited in favor of Ethan Prugh. Jordan Truscott greeted Prugh with a single, and Matt Bashioum followed with a two-run double for an 8-5 lead. The final run scored on an error.
Bashioum made his mark on the mound before and after his two-run double. He came on in relief of starting pitcher Matt Hogue, who had just yielded two runs in the sixth that put West Lebanon ahead 5-4.
The reliever got the final out of the sixth, and after helping his team extend the lead in the seventh, he retired the side in the bottom of the inning on a strikeout and two groundouts and ended up with the win.
Hogue allowed five runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Doak finished with three RBIs. Thompson banged out two more hits, and Mike Fennell delivered a two-run double in the fourth that put the Colts ahead 4-2.
Fairman had two hits and two RBIs for West Lebanon.