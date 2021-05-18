The Marion Center Stingers are no longer perfect.
The Stingers lost to Blairsville, 5-4, in their regular-season finale Monday, suffering their first loss in 17 games.
The teams square off again this evening at 7 p.m. at Northern Cambria for the Heritage Conference softball championship. Blairsville (13-2) needed the win to make it to the championship game. The Bobcats lost to Marion Center, 7-0, on April 12.
“You know it’s going to happen sometime,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “It’s not like we had a down game, it was just pretty evenly matched. And as the season progresses, everybody should get better. Our mindset going into it was we knew they had to win this game, and we knew we were in the championship game, either way, win or lose. Hopefully we regroup and move some things around and have a different outcome with it.”
Each team had seven hits, but Blairsville’s came in key situations.
“What it comes down to is that it was an evenly matched game,” Peterson said, “but we had runners in scoring position but left seven runners on base. In four innings we had runners on second and didn’t get them in. We didn’t get the clutch hit, and they got a few clutch hits.”
Tori Foust struck the biggest clutch hit for the Bobcats, smacking a two-run home run that gave her team a 5-3 lead going into the seventh inning. Foust finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Marion Center answered with Lydia Miller’s leadoff solo home in the seventh but got nothing else off Hannah Foust. Miller finished with three hits, including a double.
Blairsville’s Brin Gardner also hit a home run, a solo shot in the fifth, that forged a 3-3 tie. Gardner finished with two hits along with Kirsten Smith, who doubled.
Marion Center’s Jasmine Hill hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Stingers’ first run.
Grace Rougeaux suffered the loss despite striking out 10 without issuing a walk.
Hannah Foust picked up the win. She struck out six and walked four.
Each team had seven hits and committed one error.
“Hannah gave up four walks and we didn’t take advantage of that like we should have.”
Both teams made the District 6 Class 2A playoff field, Marion Center as the top seed and Blairsville as the fourth seed. If they win their opening games, they will play in the district semifinals. Marion Center won the district title in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The beauty of it is we have another chance (today) at redemption,” Peterson said. “There’s still a lot of softball to play, and today was just one loss. We’ve got to go forward and try to get ready for (tonight).”
INDIANA 7, LATROBE 6: Olivia Zimmerman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to provide the margin of victory in Indiana’s victory over Latrobe in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
“You play all season to get to the playoffs and then the loser goes home so it’s nice to get a win in the first round and go from there,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “It’s great to get a win for the two classes coming in that didn’t get a season last year and see what the playoffs are all about.”
Indiana (11-7) scored in a variety of ways in a back-and-forth game to advance past Latrobe (10-5). Indiana scored three times in the third for a 3-2 lead on Sara Zimmerman’s solo home run followed by a pair of bases-loaded walks by Lauren Carloni and Chloe McHugh.
Latrobe regained a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning, and Indiana went back on top, 5-4, when Carloni smacked a two-run single.
The Wildcats responded with two runs in the fifth for a 6-5 edge, setting up Olivia Zimmerman’s sixth-inning shot.
“In the bottom of the fifth they got that two-run homer to take the lead,” Wilson said. “so then in the top of the sixth Haley (Hamilton) led off with a double and Liv hit the home run to take the lead back. And then Liv was able to strikeout five of the last six batters.”
Olivia Zimmerman also posted the win, striking out 14 and walking two in a distance effort. Hamilton finished with three hits. Sara Zimmerman also banged out three hits. Carloni finished with three RBIs.
“We were stranding runners in the early innings,” Wilson said, “and we finally started to get them across the plate in the third and fourth and weren’t leaving as many on base.”
Indiana advanced to face Armstrong (10-5), which beat South Fayette, 16-3, in its opener on Tuesday, at a site to be announced. Armstrong, which finished second in Section 1 ahead of fourth-place Indiana, knocked off the Indians in their two regular-season meetings, 6-5 and 9-4.
“We have to put everything together,” Wilson said. “The first time we helped them with the win, and the second time they beat us. I look at it as this is our turn.”