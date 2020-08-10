BLAIRSVILLE — The Blairsville Colts are one win away from defending their Indiana County League baseball title.
After opening the best-of-five championship series with a loss, the Colts posted their second straight win Sunday, 7-2 over West Lebanon, behind the pitching of Scott Harsh at Blairsville’s WyoTech Park. Game 4 is today at 5:45 p.m., also at WyoTech Park.
Harsh pitched a complete game three-hitter and did not allow an earned run. He struck out four and walked two to put his team up 2-1 in the series.
A Blairsville native, Harsh yielded two hits in a two-run opening inning and did not allow another until leading off the sixth. He also issued a walk in the sixth and another in the seventh. Prior to the sixth, he retired 13 of 14 batters, with the lone exception coming on an error.
The offense responded in the bottom of the first and wiped out West Lebanon’s 2-0 lead. The Colts scored three times on a walk by Joe Culler, a base hit by Ben Doak, a single by Harsh and two errors. Both runs were unearned off West Lebanon starter Jake Allen.
Allen retired eight of the next nine Colts he faced before he was chased in the fifth. Allen hit a batter to start the inning and then issued two straight walks to load the bases before his exit.
Cole Shaffer took over and walked David Doak to force in a run that made it 4-2. Harsh followed with a two-run single to break the game open. Jordan Truscott finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Harsh and Tommy Kelly each finished with two of Blairsville’s six hits. David Doak and Harsh each had two RBIs.
Tanner Yard, Bo Putt and Jordan Hudzicki had West Lebanon’s only hits.