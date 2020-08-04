BLAIRSVILLE — Matt Hogue settled in after a shaky start and the Blairsville offense broke out late in the game in a 7-3 victory over Apollo in the opening game of the Indiana County League semifinal series at WyoTech Park on Monday.
Blairsville, the defending champion, took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, which resumes today at West Lebanon. Apollo is using West Lebanon’s field due to COVID-19 restrictions at its home at Apollo-Ridge high School. West Lebanon, meanwhile awaits the winner of the semifinals series.
Hogue opened the game by getting two outs and then gave up three straight hits that led to two runs for Apollo.
Apollo hardly touched Hogue again until the final inning. He allowed a hit in the second and two in the seventh when Apollo scored its only other run. He retired 12 of 13 batters at one point, the only blemish coming on one of Blairsville four errors. A couple errors aided in the seventh-inning run.
Hogue struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Blairsville opened its scoring in the second against Apollo starter Jacob Pochiba when Lou Downey doubled in Jayke Saiani and Tommy Kelly drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Colts took the lead in the third on Jordan Truscott’s single that scored Saiani for the second time.
Blairsville made it 6-3 in the fifth when David Doak, Downey and Ben Doak drove in runs.
Bobby Thompson finished off the win with a solo home run in the sixth.
Thompson, Saiani and Downey each had two of Blairsville’s 10 hits. Garrett Polka and Reese Matson drove in Apollo’s runs.