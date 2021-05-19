NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Mia Urbani stepped up to the plate with an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after Grace Rougeaux was intentionally walked. Urbani crushed a ball high and deep to right field, but Blairsville’s Emma Skirball made a game-saving catch with her back to the fence to rob Urbani of a game-tying grand slam.
Marion Center’s Kayla Hill struck out looking to end the game, after she was asking to call time at the plate, as Blairsville knocked off previously unbeaten Marion Center for the second time in as many days, 8-6, and claimed the Heritage Conference championship.
“It was tough, but our girls know how to win,” Blairsville coach Frank Harsh said. “They never give up, and that’s been the key all season for us.”
Tori Foust came ready to play. She crushed a three-run homer in the first inning off Jasmine Hill to give the Bobcats an early 3-0 lead.
The runs didn’t stop there. Kirsten Smith smacked a two-run homer, forcing Marion Center to put Rougeaux in the circle in relief.
However, Tori Smith welcomed her with a line-drive home run, stunning the Stingers and giving the Bobcats a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning.
Blairsville starter Hannah Foust dominated Marion Center early, allowing just two baserunners in the first three innings.
Harsh knew getting on the board early was critical against a team like Marion Center.
“It was key for us to get up six runs there,” he said. “They were down, and you could see that.”
Smith raked a two-RBI double in the fourth inning as the Bobcats increased their lead to 8-0.
But, the Stingers didn’t go down without a fight.
Abigail Smulik broke the drought for Marion Center with an RBI single, but the Stingers followed it with two quick outs — a strikeout and a popout to third.
Rougeaux worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, and Marion Center looked like itself at the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
Alexis Roush started the rally with a single and Rougeaux walked to bring Jasmine Hill to the plate. Hill roped an RBI single, and Kaitlin Moore and Smulik responded with back-to-back singles later in the inning to cut the deficit to 8-4.
Hannah Foust worked out of the jam and stranded two runners by striking out Mya Lipsie.
Rougeaux worked a quick seventh inning, setting up for a wild comeback opportunity.
Marion Center brought the top of the its order to the plate for its last chance. Lydia Miller smoked a ball to third base and beat out the throw.
Roush followed with a single after Blairsville’s Madison Stutzman tried to get the forceout at second, but Miller reached the bag just in time.
Foust struck out Rougeaux, killing the momentum just a bit, but it ramped back up after the Bobcats decided to intentionally walk Hill to load the bases, creating a forceout at any base, but doing so brought the tying run to the plate.
Urbani crushed a ball deep to right field, one that sounded like a home run off the bat, but Skirball extended her glove beyond the fence to real it back in, robbing Marion Center of a game-tying grand slam.
Two runners tagged up and scored on the play as players and coaches from both teams weren’t quite sure what had occurred.
“I didn’t even know what she was doing out there, because they said it was over the fence, but she made a great catch,” Harsh said. “After that, we were just scrambling to get the ball in.”
With two runs scoring on the play, the Stingers’ rally wasn’t over just yet. With a runner on second and two outs, they brought the tying run to the plate once again.
Hannah Foust recorded the strikeout to kill the comeback and registered the second straight win over the Stingers.
“We knew we had the top of their lineup coming up in the bottom of the seventh and we had to get through that, but Hannah has pitched all of our games this year,” Harsh said. “She has 14 wins, and she’s done a great job.”