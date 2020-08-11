BLAIRSVILLE — Bobby Thompson wasn’t around last year when the Blairsville Colts ended a decades-long drought in the Indiana County League championship series.
Thompson was on vacation last year so he missed it when his Colts dispatched Apollo for their first ICL title.
The Blairsville native didn’t miss it this time around.
It would have been hard to miss the 6-foot-5 center fielder, who was smiling widely when the champagne corks popped and fireworks went off over WyoTech Park after his Colts beat West Lebanon, 7-4, to take the best-of-five series, three games to one with three straight wins, on Monday.
It was hard to miss him earlier, too, when West Lebanon’s Devin Fairman drove a shot deep to center with two outs in the sixth and one runner on in a 6-4 game. Thompson ranged far to his right, closed on the high drive and dived to make a catch at the base of the fence. He hopped up and pounded the Blairsville Pharmacy sign hanging on the fence just to the left of straightaway center.
The catch robbed West Lebanon of a certain run and Fairman of at least a double, if not a triple, and stopped the visitors’ attempt to apply some pressure in a close game.
“That was the deal-maker out there,” Blairsville player-manager Joe Culler said. “They had some momentum going … and that ended the inning. They were pretty much done after that.”
Thompson credited the scouting report with allowing him to use his athletic ability to make a play.
“Fairman had been pulling the ball all series pretty hard so I had him shaded a little bit,” Thompson said. “It was just an opportunity to kind of make a play off a decent scouting report. If I miss, it’s a triple and a ballgame again. But I knew TK (left fielder Tommy Kelly) was beside me so it was basically go make a play.”
Thompson did, and then smacked the sign hard with his gloved hand.
“I was really excited. I probably haven’t made a diving play in the outfield since college,” the former California standout said. “That was very exciting.”
“I told him, center fielder to center fielder, that was a good one,” West Lebanon player-manager Bo Putt said. “That’s one of those plays that’s fun to make. He’s a heck of a ballplayer.”
West Lebanon didn’t help itself with its defense by committing four errors that led to four unearned runs. The Colts managed only three hits, but Fairman walked six and hit two batters.
“That’s huge,” Putt said. “They’re a great team, so anytime you make any error they’re pretty much going to capitalize every time.”
West Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the first when starting pitcher Brandon McCormick struggled to find the strike zone. He walked the first two batters, and Jordan Hudzicki and Putt delivered RBI singles.
Blairsville took a 3-2 lead in second with the aid of three walks and an error. The first run scored on a wild pitch, and Lou Downey stroked a two-run single after the Colts came up empty on a squeeze bunt attempt.
West Lebanon regained the lead at 4-3 in the third. After Hudzicki walked and Putt doubled, Blake Fairman hit an RBI groundout. The second run scored when Joe Pacconi’s fly ball to right was played into an error, but he was thrown out trying to stretch the play to two bases for the second out. McCormick ended the rally with a foulout.
That also ended McCormick’s day, and Culler called on left-handed relief specialist Matt Bashioum.
Bashioum pitched the final four innings, allowing three hits — two didn’t get out of the infield — and one walk in picking up his second win of the short series. He also emerged as the winning in Game 2 when the Colts rallied for a five runs in their final at-bat of a 9-5 win.
“Matt has been a change of pace for us the last three years,” Culler said. “Last year he got us through the middle innings in the final, and he came out of this series with two wins out of four games. He came in when we were getting beat and held them at bay … and coming out with two wins in a best-of-five series is outstanding for a relief pitcher.”
Blairsville put its reliever in the position for the win by scoring three times after there were two outs in the fifth. After a walk and hit batsman, Ben Doak stepped in as a pinch hitter, and the left-hander ripped the first pitch he saw down the right field line for an RBI double that tied the game at 4.
“We had Jayke Saiani come for the game and he’s just been hot this year,” Doak said. “We let him play first and halfway through the game I was coming in. We needed a hit, down one run with two out, and I was sitting dead-red on a fastball. He gave it to me, and I got a big hit on hit.”
Even though he came in cold, Doak turned on the first pitch her saw.
“You’ve just got be up ready to swing,” he said. “Even with a cold stick and everything, you’ve just got to be ready to go.”
“He’s been doing that his whole career, coming up big,” Culler said, “and I wouldn’t want the bat in anybody else’s hands. Hats off to Ben Doak and lots of guys who didn’t’ start but came in late or in big parts of the game and made key plays.”
It looked like Fairman was going to escape the fifth-inning jam with the game tied, but an throwing error allowed two runs to score, and the Colts had a 6-4 lead.
Blairsville tacked on the final run following another error in the sixth.
West Lebanon threatened in the seventh, but a base running error left one on with one out rather two on with no outs. Bashioum then got a flyout to center, and Downey, having moved from second to third earlier in the game, made a barehanded pickup and strong throw on Blake Fairman’s slow roller up the line to end the game and the series with a bang-bang play.
“It feels better than last year,” Culler said. “It was a little bit more of a tight situation last year because we hadn’t won one before. Hats off to the players for showing up and battling all series. It was a great series, and it was great for ICL baseball to have Blairsville and West Lebanon in the final again because we hadn’t played since 2003.”
West Lebanon hasn’t won the ICL title since 2005, its last of a league-record 11 straight.
“I love my group of guys, and we’ll be back at it next year,” Putt said.
As for Thompson, he was having a blast after popping a cork on a bottle and getting his picture taken while he took a swig.
“I don’t know how many years I’ve been playing — 10 or more — and to always be second, this feels really good,” he said. “These are my best friends, and baseball is a time when I get to hang out with my friends, and they’re basically my family. We talk about ‘Would ever move?’ I’m not because of Colts baseball.”