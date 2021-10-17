JOHNSTOWN — Conemaugh Valley used 493 rushing yards to race past West Shamokin, 62-12, in a non-conference football game Saturday afternoon at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
“There isn’t a whole lot that I can say about our performance,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “We were embarrassed, they pushed us around on the line, and we really need to find ourselves.
“Bottom line is, if we play defense the way we did today, we won’t win another game this season, it’s that simple.”
Conemaugh Valley senior Logan Kent scored four touchdowns on runs of 5, 6, 24 and 25 yards and totaled 231 yards on 22 attempts for an average of 10.5 yards per carry on a rainy afternoon. Kent has generated 1,285 rushing yards in just seven games.
Nick Heltzel contributed a videogame-like 32.8 yards per carry with 197 yards on just six attempts. He also added four touchdowns on rushes of 70, 37, 15 and 48.
“Those two, Logan and Nick, they feed off each other and set each other up for these type of games,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said.
After Kent got the Blue Jays on the scoreboard first with his 5-yard scoring dash, West Shamokin quarterback Bo Swartz answered with a 10-yard touchdown run to knot the game 6-6.
Less than one minute later, Kent finished off another scoring drive with a 24-yard run for a 12-6 lead.
Swartz countered by leading a nine-play drive that covered 66 yards, this time finding his younger brother Lou with a 10-yard scoring pass to even it up 12-12 early in the second quarter.
Conemaugh Valley (4-3) took control midway through the second quarter with Heltzel getting involved in the scoring. The 5-foot-6 senior scored three second-quarter touchdowns that jumpstarted the offense and started a run of 50 unanswered points.
West Shamokin (4-4), which hung 70 points on Penns Manor last week, never scored again.
Trailing 26-12 late in the second quarter, the Wolves showed signs of life when Christian Sharp returned a kickoff 71 yards to the Blue Jays 10-yard line. But Conemaugh Valley’s defensive front was all over Swartz, forcing the area’s leading passer into four consecutive incompletions and a turnover on downs.
“There are a lot of things that didn’t go our way today,” McCullough said. “Yes, this was a big, missed opportunity.”
At the half, Conemaugh led in total yardage 339-159, with 307 coming on the ground. Kent (130) and Heltzel (139) each ran for more than 100 yards in the second half. Three more Conemaugh Valley touchdowns in the third quarter moved the score to 56-12.
“Our boys ran well, and our defense played extremely well, but we didn’t turn the ball over much today,” Kent said. “That was the key to the game, and if we can limit our turnovers the rest of the season, we will have a nice little run in us.”
Swartz, who entered the game averaging 293 passing yards per outing, was 12-for-24 for 118 yards. Swartz was just 1-for-2 in the second half.
West Shamokin travels to Marion Center on Friday.
“We hope to get a couple of our key guys back,” McCullough said. “Regardless, we have to put in a good week of practice and find our aggressiveness on defense to get ready for another solid football team next week.”