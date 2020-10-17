NuMINE — There is a big difference between lose and go home ... and win or lose and stay home.
On Friday night at Jack Boyer Field, the difference was 18 points. The Blairsville Bobcats played their way into the District 6 Class 1A playoffs by defeating the West Shamokin Wolves, 38-20, in a key Heritage Conference game for both teams.
The Wolves wanted to start the Class 1A playoffs next weekend with a home game, and a victory against the visiting Bobcats would have assured that. A win would not have been enough to get them in the top four for a bye, but it surely would have kept them out of the bottom four and avoided a road trip. But even with a loss, the Wolves still figured to get a home game in the first round, and they did.
For the Bobcats, though, they could make the playoffs only with a win. A loss would have removed them from the playoff picture and might even have left them with no one to play next weekend. Their scheduled opponent, Homer-Center, earned a bye by beating Purchase Line, and the Wildcats would not have been obligated to visit Blairsville on Friday.
So the Wolves and the Bobcats weren’t exactly motivated to the same degree, and it showed.
“We told the kids after the game, Blairsville played like they wanted it more than we did,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “What’s sad is, we knew that if we won tonight, we were guaranteed to have a home playoff game. We knew we still might (if we lost), but I don’t want it to happen that way. Regardless, tonight was a missed opportunity, but an opportunity lies ahead of us, too.”
The same holds true for Blairsville. The victory bumped the Bobcats to as high as ninth in the rankings, up from the 12th and final position, and placed the Bobcats firmly in the first round.
“That was our goal,” Artley said. “We preached it. We told them we believe in them and they have to start believing in themselves. Tonight, I think they actually put that together. ... I’m just happy for these guys to have a game next week that actually means something. We didn’t want to be playing Homer if it’s just a leftover game. That was our thing. We wanted to get in the playoffs and make it mean something next week.”
The only thing that remained uncertain immediately after the game for both teams was exactly where Blairsville and West Shamokin would finish the weekend in the rankings and who they would play next week. Multiple possibilities exist, depending on the outcome of today’s Bishop McCort-Cambria Heights game and the status of No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle, which entered the weekend on a COVID-19 lockdown.
Blairsville, owning just one other win this season, picked the perfect night to finally put together a solid effort in all three facets of the game — offense, defense and special teams. The Bobcats put together just the right mix of the run and the pass on offense, held the Wolves passing game in check and created four turnovers on defense, and kicker Keith Behanna led the special teams with six kicking points, including a field goal at the end of the first half.
“The big thing was, we were able to create the turnovers,” said Blairsville coach Rick Artley. “That was one of the things we really talked about this week was winning the turnover battle.”
Blairsville took advantage of forced fumbles in the second and third quarters to score points and picked off two passes in the fourth quarter to squelch West Shamokin’s dogged attempts at coming back.
For the first time this season, Blairsville held an opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards. The Wolves managed only 83, and Elijah Linhart gained 62 of it on one possession.
Just as impressive, Blairsville contained arguably the conference’s most productive quarterback. Bo Swartz came into the game with conference highs in completions (83), attempts (128), yardage (1,263) and touchdowns (13) and with just three interceptions. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, still a pretty good game by high school standards, but he was intercepted twice after throwing only one through the first five games.
Swartz also runs the ball well, but Blairsville put the clamps on his scrambling abilities and held him for a loss of 16 yards on nine attempts.
When the Blairsville offense rushes for more than 100 yards in a game, that’s also news in the conference. The Bobcats reached 100 yards for only the second time this season, thanks to the efforts of running back Devon Witmer and the Blairsville line.
“Defensively, all season our tackling has been poor,” McCullough said. “You saw that tonight. We had them in the backfield quite a few times. It’s just a lot of arm tackling. It’s stuff we work on every day in practice. For one reason or another, we just struggling right now to bring guys down.”
Witmer posted his first 100-yard rushing game with a busy night, gaining 110 yards on 29 carries and scoring twice. He actually made more rushing attempts than quarterback Zak Artley made passing attempts (17), which is a Blairsville rarity. Witmer patiently waiting for holes, and when he saw them, he nimbly darted through them.
“(The coaches) were letting me know that there were big holes with cutback lanes,” Witmer said. “Just watch for the cutback lanes and they were right every single time. There were 5-foot gaps. (The line) was making huge holes for me to run through. ... It was an all-around great effort, especially by the guys up front.”
The Bobcats held a big edge in time of possession at an overall 30:07, including 17:20 of 24 minutes in the second half.
Blairsville, which started the season as the Heritage Conference team most likely to throw, transitioned to a rushing team when an injury to Zak Artley forced him to miss two starts. But after a lackluster return last week, Zak Artley looked much more in command of the offense and completed 10 of his 17 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
“I needed another week of reps,” Zak Artley said. “They did a great job on the line tonight. I had probably the most time I’ve had all season so far. It came together with everybody tonight.”
Witmer’s success running the ball also opened up more play action pass opportunities and Zak Artley was successful throwing the ball while rolling out.
Not all the touchdown passes belonged to Zak Artley, though. Blairsville took the lead late in the second quarter after a major defensive stop and touchdown lob from an unlikely source.
The Wolves tried to convert a fourth-and-1 from their own 29 with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half and Dylan Wolfe was brought down short by defensive lineman Isaac Witmer. After a sack by the Wolves’ Jonah Linhart for an 8-yard loss, Blairsville receiver Cage Kinney went in motion to the right on a jet sweep, but he had the option to pass, and he took it. Kinney tossed the ball forward 12 yards to Devon Witmer, who was running parallel to the play and turned upfield for a 37-yard touchdown reception, stiff-arming Wolfe for the last 7 yards.
A two-point pass to Ashton Perfetti gave the Bobcats a 14-7 lead with 2:19 remaining.
Two plays into West Shamokin’s next possession, defensive back Isiah Lawson put a shoulder into Wolfe and popped the ball loose and Isaac Witmer ran the recovered fumble to the Wolves’ 10. Blairsville was unable to punch in another touchdown, but Behanna came on with 37 seconds remaining to line a 25-yard field goal through the uprights and gave the Bobcats a 17-7 lead for halftime.
Blairsville took possession to start the third quarter and executed perhaps its most impressive drive of the season, marching 71 yards on 13 plays and consuming 8:16. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Perfetti.
West Shamokin seemed down and out at 24-7, but the Wolves quickly answered with running back Elijah Linhart getting his first carries of the game on the next series. The 210-pouund running back bulled into the Blairsville line for 10 yards on the first touch, then tore through it for a 42-yard gainer to set up his 1-yard touchdown dive five plays later.
Momentum appeared to be swinging back in West Shamokin’s favor, especially after Owen Stover picked off a Zak Artley pass at the West Shamokin 45 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. But on the next play, defensive lineman Jacob Faser poked the ball out of the hand of a scrambling Swartz to force a second fumble and then recovered it. Blairsville capitalized, marching 33 yards on eight plays and scoring on a 3-yard toss to Devon Witmer early in the fourth quarter. Another Behanna kick made it 31-14.
The Wolves refused to fold, coming back quickly with a four pass plays on a no-huddle drive to cover 65 yards in less than a minute and trailed, 31-20, with 5:45 remaining.
A pass interference call and a personal foul handed Blairsville 30 yards in a 66-yard drive to all but lock up the game for the Bobcats. But Perfetti’s 17-yard touchdown catch with 3:47 remaining didn’t end it. That credit went to Devon Witmer, who picked off a pass intended for Stover at the 3:30 mark. The interception was the second of the quarter, with Lawson pulling in the first midway through the frame.
The Wolves actually came out looking like the dominant team in the game’s first series. Swartz showed why he leads the conference in various categories by completing 5 of 7 passes on the 12-play, 61-yard drive, ending it with a 7-yard pass to Lou Swartz. The possession included two fourth-down conversions.
Blairsville answered early in the second quarter. On the third play of the series, Kinney caught a long throw down the Blairsville sideline for 44 yards and slot receiver Hank Skirboll added a catch of 14 yards. Devon Witmer took a pitch to the right and scored on a 3-yard run to end the drive.
Stover stood out for the Wolves with eight receptions for 112 yards.