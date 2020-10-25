HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Blairsville Bobcats’ season ended with a 50-20 loss to Williamsburg in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs Saturday night at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
Williamsburg celebrated its first District 6 playoff victory since 1989 behind three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs by quarterback Lambert Palmer.
Williamsburg scored the first 22 points, including touchdowns dives by Palmer of 2 and 4 yards on the Blue Pirates’ first two possessions. Tyler Clark added another short touchdown run of 4 yards to put Blairsville in a three-score hole before the Bobcats finally answered with a touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the first half. Devon Witmer scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 3-yard pass from Zak Artley to cut Williamsburg’s lead to 22-7 just before halftime.
The Blue Pirates moved quickly to end any Blairsville hopes of a comeback in the third quarter. Jahmarea Wansley caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Palmer, then a Blairsville fumble deep in its own territory led to a 12-yard pass to Wansley on the next play and the Bobcats were down 34-7 less than three minutes into the quarter.
Witmer caught a 60-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter, but it was quickly answered with a 74-yard kickoff return by Wes McCall.
In his final game as Blairsville quarterback, Artley completed 17 of 30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. Blairsville turned over four possessions in all.
