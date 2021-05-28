John Bomboy, the former director of athletics at Marion Center High School, has been inducted into the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
Bomboy, of Home, was inducted as part of the Class of 2020-21 after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was inducted along with Dan Cardone of North Hills High School, John Post of Iroquois High School and Tom Wagner of Karns City High School.
The director of athletics at Marion Center High School for 32 years, Bomboy’s service extended beyond Indiana County. He served the Appalachian/Heritage Conference as the secretary for 26 years and was the District 6 representative on the state athletic director’s association. In 2005, he was named the Pennsylvania Athletic Director of the Year. He was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Bomboy also coached wrestling for seven years and officiated matches for 28. He was the director of the Heritage Conference Cross Country Championships for 15 years. He still runs competitively and holds the distinction of running in the first Fool’s Run as well as the 41st edition in 2019 (the 2020 race was not run).
Bomboy is a 1971 graduate of DuBois Area High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Clarion in 1975 and his master’s from Clarion in 1975.
Indiana places five on lacrosse team
Five Indiana players were named to the WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ lacrosse all-star team.
A trio of seniors, Gracie Agnello, Giovanna Spadafora and Sydney Brice, were named to the first team.
Anna Buterbaugh, a freshman goaltender, was named to the second team.
Kennedi Kunkle, a junior, received honorable mention recognition.
All five earned consideration for the WPIAL all-sections team, which will be announced at a later date.
Ligonier Valley falls but gets to play on
MARS — Ligonier Valley won’t get to play for a WPIAL title, but the Rams did make it into the PIAA softball playoffs.
Ligonier Valley lost to Shenango, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals on Thursday. The Rams (18-2) dropped into the consolation bracket to face Frazier (16-4) on Tuesday to determine seeding for the state tournament. Four WPIAL teams advance to the Class 2A state playoffs. Shenango (16-4) will play Laurel (16-1) for the WPIAL championship.
Ligonier Valley trailed Shenango by a 3-0 count Wednesday when the game was suspended due to rain. When it resumed Thursday, Ligonier Valley held the Wildcats off the scoreboard but managed only one run in the third inning.
Maddie Griffin suffered the loss despite throwing another no-hitter, her 11th of the season. All three runs came in the second inning and were unearned after she issued two walks and the Rams committed a two-out error.
Griffin, a junior, struck out 13 and walked four.
Shenango’s Mia Edwards struck out 11, walked one and scattered six hits.
Ligonier Valley scored its lone run in the third inning after Eden Krouse, Griffin and Haley Boyd stroked consecutive singles.
Krouse finished with two hits.