The 2021 IUP Athletic Hall of Fame class to be enshrined Saturday features conference champions, regional champions, even a national champion. But Ray Bosetti can top all of his follow inductees. He’s a world champion — nine times over. The 87-year-old Bosetti has celebrated senior softball titles with a number of Florida-based teams over the past two decades, first as an infielder, more recently as a pitcher. He won his first in 2001, an International Senior Softball Association crown in the 60-and-over division with the Clearwater Reds. So what does he recall of that milestone achievement? “At my age I really can’t remember what I had for breakfast,” says Bosetti, whose wit is as sharp as a Ginsu knife. “I just remember what a good team we had. And we always, after games, went to a coffee shop together and talked for two hours. The stay at the coffee shop lasted longer than the games.” Eight world championships have followed, along with too many other tournament titles to count. Bosetti played an integral part in most of them. In fact, his prowess as a pitcher and a batter led to his enshrinement in the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2010. “I’m very proud of that,” he says, “because they only take 10 guys a year in the United States. You’re talking thousands of softball players. So I’m very proud that I was inducted.” Bosetti’s contributions have enabled his various teams to excel over the years. But his winning ways actually date to his time as an IUP baseball player. His senior season was marked by not one championship or even two, but by three. BOSETTI PLAYED center field and served as a captain for coach Sam Smith’s Indiana State Teachers College team in 1960. The Indians, as they were then known, captured the State Teachers College Conference crown and followed with NAIA District 30 and Area 8 championships to secure one of the eight available berths in the NAIA World Series, held in Sioux City, Iowa. They were the first ISTC baseball team to qualify for a national tournament. Smith’s Indians fell to Sam Houston (Texas) State in the opener, rebounded with a 2-1 victory over Southern Illinois and were then ousted from the double-elimination tournament by eventual runner-up Georgia Southern. ISTC finished that season 14-5, at the time a school record for victories. “It was a thrill going out there and playing against those other teams in front of so many fans,” Bosetti says. “That was quite an experience.” He recalls that two World Series participants — outfielder Lou Brock of Southern University and pitcher Ray Washburn of Whitworth College (Wash.) — went on to play in the major leagues. They were, in fact, teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1967 world championship team. “I came back here bragging about this one ballplayer that would hit a ground ball to the shortstop and he’d beat it out at first base, easily,” Bosetti says. “It was Lou Brock.” The speedy Brock wound up in Cooperstown after setting major league records for single-season (118) and career (938) stolen bases and rapping out 3,023 hits during his 19-year big league career. BOSETTI BECAME intrigued with softball, ironically enough, during a baseball game. “I was playing in the Federation League in Pittsburgh,” he says. “Great players in that league. Almost every one of them had played in Triple-A or Double-A or were college players. Anyway, I went behind the backstop during a game to get a drink of water. I saw on a field nearby they were playing softball. A lot of my friends that I grew up with were playing. It looked like fun, so I decided, OK, I’ll play softball.” After retiring as a driver education teacher and baseball coach at his alma mater, Moon Area High School — Bosetti coached the Tigers to 391 wins and eight WPIAL section titles in 37 seasons — he began splitting his time between Coraopolis and Florida. He wound up joining a senior softball team in the Sunshine State, never dreaming where it would lead him. While other retirees relaxed in rocking chairs or swapped tall tales at Denny’s, Bosetti donned a uniform and, shrugging off his years and the stifling Florida heat, took the field several times a week. “I was playing about 140, 150 games a year,” he says. “I was always playing more than the Pirates played — but we won our games.” Too frequently, it turns out. Opponents began to avoid Bosetti and his crew as if they were carrying the plague. “We weren’t allowed to go to a lot of tournaments because the other teams didn’t want to play us,” he says. “The fellows in charge would say, ‘I’m gonna lose $600 to $800 from about eight teams if you guys come, so you can’t come.’ They didn’t want to play us. So we lost out on a lot of tournaments that we could’ve won.” Call it the curse of being too dominant. ONE OF THE highlights of Bosetti’s career was a strikeout. As a batter, not a pitcher.
He doesn’t recall the year; he does recall drawing cheers just for making contact. No surprise, given that Bosetti was facing famed pitcher Eddie Feigner.
For more than 50 years, The King and His Court — a four-man team consisting of Feigner, a catcher, a first baseman and a shortstop — traveled the world, taking on all comers. Feigner would deliver 100 mph pitches behind his back, between his legs, while kneeling, even blindfolded. He was credited with 9.740 wins and 141,517 strikeouts. One of his strikeout victims was Bosetti. “We were in a tournament and they had picked an all-star team to play against him,” he recalls. “Fortunately, I was picked to be on that team. I was the third batter. The first two guys struck out. So I got up — I had been watching him pretty close — and I fouled one off. Man, the crowd went crazy.” Bosetti figured he was now locked in on Feigner. He could picture himself ripping a line drive into the gap and hearing more applause as he pulled into second or third. Instead … “He winds up and he throws one behind his back,” Bosetti recalls. “It went by me so fast I didn’t even know what happened. I just couldn’t believe it. He struck me out.” In that respect, Bosetti has something in common with baseball greats Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Brooks Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Maury Wills and Harmon Killebrew. Feigner fanned them all — in succession — during a celebrity softball game in 1967. BOSETTI HAS much more success in the batter’s box these days. He banged out three hits while pitching his Englewood, Fla., Center for Sight team to a recent championship game victory at the Buckeye Classic in Columbus, Ohio. “He’s just a great hitter,” says close friend and fellow National Senior Softball Hall of Famer Rocco Cambareri, who coached some of Bosetti’s championship teams. “He puts the ball in play and usually finds a hole. He’s one of the top players around. He wins a lot of awards, all-tournament and MVPs. The MVPs, he’s probably won seven or eight of those.” The spoils of victory — trophies, plaques, 74 rings denoting various championships — attest to the success of both Bosetti and his teams. He last celebrated a world title in 2019, when Center for Sight took top honors in the ISSA 85-and-over division. “He hasn’t played much the past year and a half, not because of the pandemic, but because he had blood clots,” Cambareri says. “The doctor told him not to play too much. But now I think he’s a hundred percent.” Which is bad news for opponents. Bosetti’s Center for Sight team will vie for yet another 85-and-over title when the Senior Softball World Championships begin next week in Las Vegas. Then he’ll head to Florida and play in a local league three days a week. So has this ageless wonder given any thought to when he might step away from the game? “I think this might be my last year,” Bosetti says. “I’m just tired of traveling. Packing and traveling. It just gets to you. The guy I room with on the road all the time, Norman Halrich, we both think that this might be our last year. But who knows?” The oldest of the newest IUP Hall of Famers might well be back in 2022, hoping to add to his collection of world championship rings. And looking to win another MVP trophy or two.
