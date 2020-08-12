Bowman Land Surveying and Brunzies will play in the Indiana Area Baseball Boosters championship series at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The best-of-three series begins Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Game 2 is Sunday at 5:30 p.m. A third game, if necessary, is set for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Bowman Land Surveying swept Lorelli’s Jewelry in a best-of-three series to reach the finals. Bowman’s took the opener, 8-2, behind 14 strikeouts from winning pitcher Alex Arone. Scott Bowman, Scott Shirley, Brian Henninger, and Kendall Kersey each banged out a pair of hits for the winner.
In Game 2, Bowman’s scored a 17-5 rout. Noah Cyphert earned the win and struck out nine. Alex Valeski cranked out two triples and a double. Kersey, Tom Barnes and Scott Sarver finished with four hits apiece. Shirley, Henninger and Cyphert chipped in two hits apiece.