Bowman Land Surveying and the Bullpen Bulls scored victories on the opening day of the Indiana Over-40 League baseball season Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Bowman’s defeated George’s Pro Shop, 4-1, scoring three times in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Keith Bohney stroked the key hit, a two-run double.
The game was 1-0 after five innings, with Bowman’s scoring a run in the third on Joe Mauro’s base hit that drove in Mark Matko. George’s scored the tying run in the sixth on an error.
Scott Bowman and Gary Takitch pitched for Bowman’s. Bowman pitched two shutout innings and Takitch pitched the last five and picked up the win.
Takitch, Matko and Mauro each had two hits for Bowman’s.
The Bullpen Bulls topped Arbor Pros, 9-6. The Bulls pounded out 11 hits, including four doubles. Pete Jones and Jeff Putt finished with two hits apiece. Putt, Jeff Riffer, Dave Alsippi and Bob Manzi each stroked a double.
CH Fields topped Brunzies, 7-4, in Sunday’s other game. No details were available.