Of the three main types of fishing line — braided, nylon monofilament and fluorocarbon — braided line is becoming the go-to for many anglers. Here are some of its characteristics.
PHYSICAL DIFFERENCES: Braided line has obvious differences from nylon mono. It’s much thinner (comparing similar break strengths); it has little to no stretch; it is comparatively “soft” in feel; and it is more visible. Each of these factors is not necessarily good or bad. Understanding the distinctions, though, allows the angler to put certain characteristics to his or her advantage and avoid potential problems.
Let’s look at each of them.
THIN DIAMETER: Twenty-pound test braided line has roughly the same diameter of 6-pound test mono. So, you’re getting a lot more strength from line that’s the same basic thickness. When making the switch to braid, it might seem logical to drop down in size, so the line strength is closer to what you used in mono, for instance 10-pound test braid (which has a diameter of 2-pound test mono). While the lessened water resistance of the ultra-thin line has its advantage — like feeling a subtle walleye bite on a jig in 30 feet of water — it comes at a price. Its super thin diameter can be hard to work with. Knots are harder to tie. In situations where sudden slack is formed, such was when missing the strike of a fish, it can find its way back into tiny voids of the reel and wrap tightly around the rod’s blank and guides. As such, I rarely fish lighter than 15-pound test on spinning gear though I do use 10-pound test on size 1000 reels set up for crappies.
LACK OF STRETCH: It’s this trait that requires the most adjustment by the angler accustomed to fishing nylon mono, which in comparison to braid is quite stretchy.
The no-stretch trait of braid allows you to feel hits better, as they are transmitted more efficiently. This is a twin-edged sword, though, as the fish will feel the resistance from your end better as well and is more likely to drop the bait. Thus, when fishing with braid it’s wise to use lighter powered rods with somewhat softer tips, so there’s a bit more give. Also, once hooked up, you don’t have the forgiveness of mono when fighting the fish. Hooks can quickly work larger holes in the fish’s mouth, potentially resulting in lost fish should slack develop. A looser drag setting will help counter this.
Braid requires some special attention in spooling. It won’t pack tightly — due to the lack of give — without laying on some nylon backing. On small capacity spools simply wind on a layer or two. On large capacity reels you can eat up a more significant portion of the spool with nylon, leaving space for 100 to 125 yards of braid. Braided line is more expensive that nylon, so why use an extra hundred yards or more simply to take up space on the spool?
I find that freshly spooled braid requires a breaking in period, during which the working portion of the line tends to get properly packed on the reel. First time out be alert for any loops/knots that may develop from looseness during the initial spooling. After an hour or so of work the line should fish hassle free.
VISIBILITY AND HANDLING: Though manufacturers are turning out braided lines that are less detectable, all-in-all braided line is more visible than nylon mono. For that reason, it’s common to incorporate a short leader. Typically, I tie on about two to three feet of monofilament, either nylon or fluorocarbon. I find the Albright know the best for joining braid to mono. If you choose to tie directly to a lure or hook — such as in dirty water situations or when fishing heavy cover — a Palomar knot is tops. Braided line, particularly when new, has a slick finish. Common knots such as the improved clinch tend to slip. The Palomar will not.
Don’t expect to cut braided line with the common clippers that are so effective on mono. Scissors work best. I’ve had best success with those made by Cuda.
A couple tips for reducing snarls: often, when one begins to develop it will be in the form of a small loop, one you’ll hear passing through the guides on the cast. If you catch it quickly, often you can pick it out before it tightens up into a knot/snarl that requires the scissors. Also, if you see a loop of slack line down inside the spool of your spinning reel don’t try to clear it by pulling off loops, which usually results in a big ball of line, and a cut job. Instead, back off the drag and strip the line off as the spool rotates, just like stripping line off a fly reel. Just remember to re-tighten the drag after clearing the loop (this works on all line, not just braid).