Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that gave the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
With the Braves trailing 6-3 against Washington closer Daniel Hudson (1-2), Adam Duvall made it close by hitting a two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field. Johan Camargo followed with a single, but Hudson retired the next two hitters to put the Braves down to their final out.
It never came.
Swanson drove one over the wall in right-center for the game winner.
The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer. The youngest player in the majors at age 20, Garcia hit a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint in the second.
Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Soto and Eric Thames also homered for Washington.
TWINS 4, ROYALS 1: Nelson Cruz homered twice to raise his career total to 409 and Minnesota beat Kansas City.
Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2-3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.
Rookie Kris Bubic (0-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1-3 innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier homered in the ninth inning to end Minnesota’s shutout bid.
YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3: Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and New York beat Boston for the 10th straight game.
New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-best 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 — a stretch when Red Sox star Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War.
Boston lost its eighth straight game overall and has also dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx.
Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York.
METS 11, MARLINS 4: Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two homers apiece to help the Mets beat Miami and snap a three-game losing streak.
Cano singled and hit a pair of two-run homers to hike his batting average to .412. He and Alonso delivered back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for a 10-2 lead. Alonso also singled in the third and homered in the fifth.
Nine of the Mets’ 14 hits went for extra bases. Chasen Shreve (1-0), the second of five Mets pitchers, retired all seven batters he faced and struck out five.
Jonathan Villar hit his second homer for the Marlins.
BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2: Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit.
CARDINALS 3-4, CUBS 1-5: David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat St. Louis for a doubleheader split.
With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a massive drive to center field off Tyler Webb (0-1) for his second career pinch-hit homer.
Chicago was still searching for its first hit before Willson Contreras doubled home Javier Báez earlier in the inning, setting the stage for Bote’s third homer of the season.
St. Louis wasted a big performance by Brad Miller, who homered twice and drove in three runs. Miller also had a big swing in Game 1, hitting a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh in a 3-1 victory.
Dexter Fowler connected for St. Louis in the opener of an unusual five-game series, and Max Schrock hit his first career homer in Game 2.
The NL Central-leading Cubs stopped a four-game slide. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) pitched 1 1-3 scoreless innings for the win, and Jeremy Jeffress got three outs for his second save.
WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2: Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd (0-3) in six days, and Chicago coasted past Detroit.
Luis Robert also hit two home runs for Chicago, which had six in the game and 10 in its last two. It won for the fourth time in the last six tries to move back over the .500 mark.
White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2-3 innings but remained winless this season. He struck out 10.
PADRES 14, RANGERS 4: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid.
Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs. Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.
Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles(1-2).
Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.
ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1: Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and Houston beat Colorado, extending its winning streak to a season-high five games.
Bielak (3-0) allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start. He walked four and struck out four.
Brooks Raley took over for Bielak and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Josh James got the last two outs of the eighth before Blake Taylor allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his first save.
The Rockies have dropped four of their last five games and six of the last eight.
ANGELS 7, GIANTS 6: Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over San Francisco.
Mike Trout hit his 10th homer and Albert Pujols had a tiebreaking two-run double, but the Angels still fell behind in the sixth inning. They didn’t rally until David Fletcher got a one-out single in the ninth and La Stella knocked the ball off the video board above the right field fence for his first career walk-off homer.
Trevor Gott (1-2) blew his third save opportunity. The Giants blew a ninth-inning lead for the third time in their last four games, and Gott gave up a ninth-inning homer for the sixth time already this season.
Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning for the Giants, who have lost five straight. Brandon Belt hit an early two-run homer and Mauricio Dubón had two hits for the Giants, and their bullpen was solid until it wasn’t.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, ATHLETICS 3: David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push Arizona past Oakland.
The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight game and are above .500 for the first time this season. They needed the ninth-inning rally after blowing a late lead.
The A’s trailed 3-1 going into the eighth but came back to tie it after loading the bases with one out. Matt Chapman knocked in one run with a sacrifice fly to deep right field and then Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed committed a stunning error on Matt Olson’s shallow pop fly to left, dropping the ball and allowing the tying run to score.
DODGERS 11, MARINERS 9: Corey and Kyle Seager became the first pair of brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey's Dodgers rallied for a victory over older brother Kyle and Seattle Mariners.
It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco. The Giants’ Felipe Crespo homered twice, and San Diego's Cesar hit his first career home run.
The Seagers weren’t the only ones who took advantage of the balmy conditions at Dodger Stadium. The teams combined for seven long balls, marking the second straight game there have been seven or more at Chavez Ravine. Seattle's Evan White had his first multi-homer game, going deep twice.