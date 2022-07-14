PUNXSUTAWNEY — Brookville, the fourth-place team and final qualifier for the Indiana County Youth Legion postseason, won the postseason championship Wednesday.
Brookville beat S&T Bank, 8-4, to take the best-of-three championship series two games to one and earn a berth in the upcoming Western Regional tournament. Brookville opened the playoffs by knocking off top-seeded S.W. Jack in three games and then handled S&T Bank, taking the first game 10-8 before dropping the second 6-5.
S.W. Jack (15-6) and Marion Center (13-7) meet this evening in a regional qualifier series at Homer City to determine which team will join Brookville in the Western Regional tournament, which begins July 22 at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
The recurring theme throughout the playoffs has been big innings, and Brookville used one to take control against S&T Bank (18-5), the Punxsutawney entry and regular-season runner-up. Brookville scored five runs in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead and wasn’t threatened after that.
Brookville (14-8) used two hits, two walks, a hit batsman, two errors and a wild pitch in the third inning. After a hit batman, Ladd Blake singled and Easton Belefiore followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 lead. With the bases loaded with two outs, Kolton Griffin drew a walk to force in a run to make it 3-1. Two more runs scored on an error, and a wild pitch allowed the sixth run to score.
Pierson Ruhlman had three of Brookville’s eight hits and drove in a run. Blake finished with two hits and an RBI.
Griffin picked up the win, pitching four innings and yielding two hits and four runs. He walked six and struck out two. Ruhlman came on in relief and allowed one hit. He walked two and struck out one.
S&T Bank managed only three hits, and each team committed four errors. Half of Brookville’s runs were unearned.
Coy Martino took the loss.