The Indiana County Youth Legion baseball championship will be decided outside Indiana County.
Fourth-seeded Brookville upset top-seeded S.W. Jack, 14-8, to take the best-of-three semifinals series two games to one. Brookville advanced to play S&T Bank, the Punxsutawney entry that swept Marion Center in two games in the other semifinals series.
S&T Bank, the second seed, earned home-field advantage for the best-of-three championship series, which begins Monday and continues Tuesday, and if necessary, Wednesday.
Brookville got the early jump on S.W. Jack by scoring five times in the top of the second inning. The Drillers answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to forge a tie.
After Brookville regained the lead during a three-run third, S.W. Jack forged another tie by scoring three times in the fourth.
Brookville took control in the fifth, scoring four times for a 12-8 lead. Brookville used an error and two walks to load the bases, and the go-ahead run scored on an error. Own Fleming followed with a two-run doubles, and Ladd Blake delivered an RBI single.
That was more than enough support for Easton Belfiore, who came on to pitch in relief in the second inning and made it through the sixth. Sam Krug came on to pitch the last inning.
Sergio Sotillo, Fleming, Blake and Luke Burton combined for 10 of Brookville 12 hits and nine RBIs.
Ryan Okopal had two hits and two RBIs for S.W. Jack. Rocco Cosentino drove in two runs along with Kadin Homer.
The county champion advances to the Western Regional, which begins July 22 in Homer City.