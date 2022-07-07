Brookville stayed alive with a 9-6 victory over S.W. Jack and forced a decisive Game 3 in the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball semifinals on Wednesday.
In the other semifinal, S&T Bank of Punxsutawney finished off Marion Center, 6-2, to sweep the best-of-three series and advance to the championship round, which begins Monday.
Brookville struck for five runs in the third inning to break a 4-4 tie and take a 9-4 lead. S.W. Jack added two runs in its final at-bat.
Brookville capitalized on two S.W. Jack errors in its big inning. The inning began with an error followed by a base hit from Pierson Ruhlman. Kai Kaltenbach drilled an RBI single to put his team ahead 5-4.
The Drillers nearly limited the damage by getting consecutive outs, but a hit batsman preceded Luke Burton’s RBI single for a 6-4 lead. The second error of the inning allowed two runs to score, and Ladd Blake closed the onslaught with an RBI single.
Sergio Sotillo finished with two hits and drove in two early runs for Brookville. Blake and Sam Krug each had two hits.
Ruhlman picked up the win after coming on in relief. He allowed two runs on five hits, walked four and did not record a strikeout. The defense backed him with errorless play.
Landon Kodman had two hits and an RBI or S.W. Jack. Ryan Okopal, Kadin Homer, Mark Collinger and Tristan Redinger also had an RBI apiece.
Jon Cribbs took the loss in relief. He came on in the second inning and allowed six runs, only one of which was earned.
Game 3 is this evening in Indiana.
S&T Bank took on Marion Center at Homer City and scored four runs in the third inning to break a scoreless tie.
The inning opened with a walk, and Donny Bender, Parker Stahlman, Alex Shumaker and Landon Temchulla stroked consecutive RBI hits. Bender doubled and the trio followed with singles.
Bender led S&T Bank with three hits and Shumaker and Temchulla each had two.
Coy Martino struggled with control on the mound and issued seven walks but did not allow a hit in four innings. Bender came on and allowed two hits and lone runs in the fourth and seventh innings.
S&T Bank, the second seed, advanced to the championship series to face the winner between top-seeded S.W. Jack and fourth-seeded Brookville.
The highest remaining seed gets home-field advantage for the best-of-three series.