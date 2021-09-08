It’s obvious Duane Brown needs to get the football if the IUP offense is to soar this season.
How obvious?
“A fourth-grader could tell you that,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
“I mean, he’s not wrong,” Brown said with a laugh.
Statistics say it, too.
In 23 games over two seasons, Brown has a total of 179 touches, between rushing, receiving, punt returns and kickoff returns. Those 179 touches have amounted to 1,835 all-purpose yards and 25 TDs.
Brown, a 6-foot, 180-pound receiver, averages an astonishing 10.3 yards every time he has the football in his hands, and he scores a touchdown about one out of every seven touches.
In his sophomore season of 2019, Brown totaled had a combined 75 touches and scored 19 touchdowns — or roughly one out of every four times he had the ball in his hands.
“We know that going into games, especially in big games, we’ve got to have a set of design plays that Duane Brown is getting the ball,” said offensive coordinator Tate Gregory. “We have to have a plan each to make sure he gets the ball, whether it’s jet sweeps, screens, or other types of things, we have to have ways to make sure that he gets his hands on the football.”
The challenge for Gregory and the IUP offense is to find creative ways to get the ball in Brown’s hands when opposing defenses are doing all they can to prevent it.
During the 2019 season, Brown was more than a receiver, and a handful of times he became the quarterback in a Wildcat formation near the goal line. He rushed 12 times and scored a touchdown half the time. In the Crimson Hawks’ two preseason intrasquad scrimmages, Brown had four carries on jet sweeps totaling 58 yards and four catches for 61 yards.
Brown earned all-conference and all-region honors in 2019 despite missing the 2018 season with academic difficulties. The year before, when he was a true freshman, Brown was IUP’s third tailback, and he gained 500 yards on 96 carries and scored six touchdowns.
“I don’t mean to sound selfish,” Brown said, “but I definitely want (the ball) in my hands a lot.”
It’s not that easy, though. Opposing defenses will have a lot to say about it because of the decisions they will have to make. Brown and fellow receivers Irvin Charles and Qashah Carter are either big enough (Charles) or fast enough (Carter) or both (Charles) to demand extra attention in the form of double teams. Usually, teams will keep a safety over top of whichever receiver they choose to double-team, leaving the other two receivers with single coverage, and those are matchups IUP would want.
There is also the issue of the tight end. If defenses want to spread out to stay with Brown and Co., Grant Smith will roam free in the middle of the field, ready to make a play.
Gregory said his job is to watch the defense and see what it wants to stop, and then get the ball into the open spaces.
“Any time a defense is going to devote a lot of their attention to taking away one guy, it opens up other things,” he said. “I mean, if you want to play a safety over the top and help out Duane, you’ve lightened up the box for us in the run game, or you’ve taken away your ability to provide help for Irvin Charles, Grant Smith or all of the other guys on our offense.”
That’s good news for the quarterbacks.
“If we come out and they want to overplay Duane, we’ve got four other guys that can go and make a lot of plays for us,” said quarterback Harry Woodbery. “You can go vertically, thread the defense, and they’ll make the defenses pay. So it’s exciting. There’s a lot of talent there.”
Brown might be the most talented of the bunch, and that’s saying a lot. But the fact is Brown almost certainly would have been at a Division I school right now if he had not torn his ACL the summer before his senior season at Apollo-Ridge. His loss was IUP’s gain, and with a healthy knee, Brown looks like a player who can easily dominate Division II defenses.
“He takes a six-yard hitch and goes 70 yards for a touchdown,” Tortorella said. “He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. We just got to find ways to get him the ball.”