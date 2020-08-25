The Bullpen Sports Club, a baseball team made up of Indiana players, won its first two games of the fall season over the weekend, defeating Armstrong, 7-5 and 11-4, on Saturday.
In the opener, Bullpen Sports broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth inning.
Branden Yanity went 2-for-3 to lead Bullpen Sports. Lincoln Trusal, Ben Ryan, Garrison Dougherty and Austin Homer each had one hit.
Starting pitcher Lucas Connell allowed two hits and three runs over three innings. He struck out six.
In the second game, Homer tripled on the first pitch of the game and scored, and Bullpen Sports tacked on four runs in the fifth, with Trusal delivering an RBI triple.
Trusal banged out three of Bullpen Sports’ 11 hits. Homer finished with two hits, and Ryan, Dougherty and Evan Truman each drove in a run.
Yanity started and pitched the first three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Homer came on and pitched two innings of one-hit relief while fanning five.
Bullpen Sports plays at Hempfield on Saturday.