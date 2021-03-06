BUTLER — Calvary Baptist beat Bible Baptist of York for two of its three wins Friday en route to the title in the Calvary Christian Academy Invitational boys’ basketball tournament in Butler.
The Patriots beat Bible Baptist, 38-27, in the championship game after winning 32-27 in the earlier matchup. They opened with a 74-31 rout of Williamsport Christian.
Calvary Baptist won the tournament title for the third year in a row. The Patriots closed the season at 15-1 after winning six games over two days in the tournament.
“The guys played great team ball,” Calvary Baptist coach Mark Plants said. “They like to run, and I like to run them, and they had a great season. We could have gone undefeated, but that’s not the main thing. We had a successful season, and the boys enjoyed playing and learning, and I enjoyed coaching them.”
Joe Shank, a junior, was named the tournament most valuable player, and Noah Meckley, a sophomore, also made the all-tournament team.
Shank registered 42 points, 29 rebounds, nine assists and 19 steals. Meckley scored 40 points and had 19 rebounds.
Brennan Michael, who posted a career high of 18 points against Williamsport on Thursday, upped that mark to 25 against the same team on Friday on the strength of five 3-point field goals.
Zimmerman, Hawks win on opening day
Haleigh Zimmerman, a sophomore and Indiana High School graduate, totaled five base hits, and freshman Bella Bucy tossed a complete game win in her collegiate debut as IUP opened the 2021 season with a pair of victories over Slippery Rock in softball games Friday afternoon at Podbielski Field.
The Crimson Hawks rallied from a 6-0 deficit in Game 1 to post a 10-7 victory and finished off the day with a 10-3 win in Game 2.
Zimmerman went 5-for-10 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Ashley Renzi and Hope Jones each had three hits. Sara Hull stroked two doubles, and Kaitlyn Beers hit a home run.
Amanda Fischer picked up the win in the opener, striking out seven over 4 2-3 innings.
In the opner, IUP began its rally in the fourth, starting with an RBI single by senior Jenna Rhue. Jones also knocked in a run and Hull and Zimmerman followed with RBI doubles to make it 6-5. Another Hull RBI double in the fifth gave IUP the lead.
The Hawks dominated most of the second game, opening with a two-run blast by Beers in the first.
The remainder of the series will be played at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Podbielski Field.