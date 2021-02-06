CLYMER — Calvary Baptist swept Seeds of Faith in a pair of non-conference basketball games Friday.
The Cavlary Baptist boys cruised to a 62-32 win, and the girls won 49-18.
Noah Meckley led the boys (7-1) with 36 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Joe Shank scored 14 points and pulled in 23 rebounds. He also had eight assists and four steals.
Sarah Covato scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds for the girls (4-3). Mikayla Mortimer, Michaela Ingmire and Katelyn Shank each scored eight points. Laina Shank registered her first five points of the season, and Aubrey Ingmore had her first. Katelyn Shank also had five assists.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Mount Carmel Christian on Friday.