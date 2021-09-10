PATTON — They might have been playing Cambria Heights for the first time in seven years, but don’t try to tell Gavin Rezk or the Northern Cambria High School football team that Friday night’s Heritage Conference road clash didn’t have special significance.
“It hurts,” a visibly-disappointed Rezk said.
The Highlanders — still undefeated as members of the Heritage after three weeks — kept the visiting Colts backed up like the traffic jam formed in both directions heading into Cambria Heights High School on Friday night. Northern Cambria was held to minus-36 yards as the Highlanders retained the Coal Bucket Trophy, 35-0.
“We had no answers for them. We tried everything. We tried every single play in our playbook,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “We tried cadences. We tried dummy motion. We just were not ready for them.”
Northern Cambria had been competitive with Purchase Line and Homer-Center the first two weeks, although the Colts dropped both games. That was not the case this time, as Heights only allowed one first down in the first half.
The Colts were in the negative-60s in yardage before finally getting over midfield in their final drive with the running clock already coming into play on the second of Ryan Haluska’s two short second-half touchdown runs.
Cambria Heights stopped Northern Cambria at the line of scrimmage or in the Colts’ backfield on 16 of NC’s 32 running plays. Colts quarterback Owen Bougher never had time to set up either the option or to throw a pass as Heights defenders were through the line and in his face immediately. The Highlanders forced five fumbles, recovering three of them.
While it wasn’t technically a fumble, Cambria Heights also fell on an unfielded pooch kickoff after its first touchdown.
As a result, Heights found itself in excellent field position much of the game, and its punishing rushing attack took over from there, grinding out 220 yards.
Tanner Hite topped the Highlanders with 94 yards and a touchdown, and Haluska finished with 83 yards on the ground.
Cambria Heights quarterback Ty Stockley ran for a touchdown and threw for another.
The result left the Colts naturally doing some soul-searching.
“This hurts more because it makes us 0-3. We’re down right now,” Rezk said. “We’ve got to return to the basics. Ball security. Things like that.”
That Cambria Heights’ defense posed such a big problem wasn’t a total surprise. The Highlanders came in having held both Homer-Center and Northern Bedford under 200 yards. This is a defense that returned seven starters from a team that made it to the District 6 Class 2A championship game last fall and held explosive Richland to six points through three quarters.
“We’re flying to the ball. We’re getting off block,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We’re fast. We’re a physical defense. Right now, we’re playing with a lot of confidence. Our secondary’s really good and we were able to put a lot of pressure on them.
“That’s a good football team. Sam’s a good coach. That offense is potent. We were worried about it, but our defense was up to the challenge.”
The Colts were averaging nearly 200 yards rushing entering the contest. Shutty said after the game that he thought he might have overcoached, trying to put too many things in for his young team to try to counter the Highlanders’ size and experience and it was just too much for them to digest in a week.
“We just didn’t get good at the plays we put in at camp,” Shutty said.
Northern Cambria was held to minus-33 yards in the first half, falling behind 21-0 by the intermission. The Colts didn’t manage a first down until Cody Dumm’s 5-yard run just 2:30 before half.
Cambria Heights struck first on Stockley’s 9-yard run at 6:46 of the first quarter, culminating a seven-play, 59-yard drive after holding Northern Cambria to a three-and-out after the opening kickoff.
Hite made it 14-0 Heights early in the second quarter on a 7-yard dart through the right side of the Highlander line after Tanner Trybus’ 15-yard punt return put Cambria Heights at the Northern Cambria 40 to start the drive. Trybus hauled in a 32-yard fade pass for another TD on Heights’ very next offensive play after Highlander defensive lineman Zane Miller stripped the Colts’ Peyton Myers of the ball and Cambria Heights recovered.
“We don’t have a choice. We have to bounce back,” Shutty said. “We’ve got to go back to square one. If it means moving people around, we’ll move people around. We’ve got to go back to the things we did in camp.”